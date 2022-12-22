Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?
Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
Russian Mob Boss Warns 'There Is a Change of Power' in the Country
"If they come to power, there will be trouble throughout Russia," Grisha Moskovsky said in a video appeal.
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War
It wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine. Now, that...
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity
Ukrainian drones caused explosions at two bases in Russia that damaged two aircraft and injured four soldiers, Russia's defense ministry said.
U.S. Giving Ukraine Coordinates to Russian Army Positions, Hacker Claims
The hacker published documents purportedly containing U.S. intelligence on the positions of Russian ships, aircraft, and the location of warehouses.
Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says
Ukraine's top security official confirmed Israeli reports that Iranian advisers helping Russians operate Shahed 'suicide' drones were killed in Crimea.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Blasts deep inside Russia hand Putin a fresh problem, with no obvious answer
Moscow's accusation that Ukrainian drones struck two airbases deep inside Russia has once again raised the febrile question of escalation nine months into the war.
Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Fact Check: Did Zelensky's Wife Go on $40K Shopping Spree in Paris?
Social media users speculated about an outing that the first lady of Ukraine allegedly took during her visit to France earlier in December.
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
Russia has stopped using its Iranian suicide drones because they don't work in the cold, Ukraine says
Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target power facilities and other critical infrastructure, resulting in Ukrainian casualties.
Russian Lawmaker: Moscow Will Use Missiles to 'Burn' Europeans With Napalm
The State Duma member, Pyotr Tolstoy, said European aid to Ukraine would pale in comparison to Russian artillery.
Comments / 0