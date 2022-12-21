CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – With Christmas over, area nonprofits turn to returning children successfully to school — including the United Way’s Santa Fund for Schoolkids. United Way Cville President Ravi Respeto says it’s a fund that’s been around for more than 100 years, and is run in partnership with NewsRadio WINA and The Daily Progress. The fund includes money not only for supplies children need when they return to school next week, but also eyeglasses and clothing.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO