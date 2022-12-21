Read full article on original website
United Way and Newsradio WINA seek Santa Fund for Schoolkids donations
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – With Christmas over, area nonprofits turn to returning children successfully to school — including the United Way’s Santa Fund for Schoolkids. United Way Cville President Ravi Respeto says it’s a fund that’s been around for more than 100 years, and is run in partnership with NewsRadio WINA and The Daily Progress. The fund includes money not only for supplies children need when they return to school next week, but also eyeglasses and clothing.
Charlottesville PD still looking for man who went missing in July
Dr. Ian Duensing
Dr. Duensing is with UVA Orthopedics and he joined the show to discuss arthritis, hip pain and the process of a hip replacement and more. Tim Heaphy recaps his work on the January 6th commission and discusses the trial of an individual allegedly involved in defrauding billions of dollars through crypto currency.
Albemarle Police make murder arrest in last week’s Stony Point Road killing
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police over the weekend charged a man from Orange in the killing of a woman found dead in a car in the 5300 block of Stony Point Road last week. 31-year old Dominic Gaskins is charged with 2nd-degree murder and two firearms charges in the death of 37-year old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.
Harrisonburg Police seek missing 14-year old
HARRISONBURG (WINA) – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg Christmas Day. Litsy may have a Faux nose ring, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She...
