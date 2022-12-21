ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

United Way and Newsradio WINA seek Santa Fund for Schoolkids donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – With Christmas over, area nonprofits turn to returning children successfully to school — including the United Way’s Santa Fund for Schoolkids. United Way Cville President Ravi Respeto says it’s a fund that’s been around for more than 100 years, and is run in partnership with NewsRadio WINA and The Daily Progress. The fund includes money not only for supplies children need when they return to school next week, but also eyeglasses and clothing.
Charlottesville PD still looking for man who went missing in July

Dr. Ian Duensing

Dr. Duensing is with UVA Orthopedics and he joined the show to discuss arthritis, hip pain and the process of a hip replacement and more. Tim Heaphy recaps his work on the January 6th commission and discusses the trial of an individual allegedly involved in defrauding billions of dollars through crypto currency.
Harrisonburg Police seek missing 14-year old

HARRISONBURG (WINA) – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg Christmas Day. Litsy may have a Faux nose ring, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She...
