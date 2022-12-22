ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

CBS Denver

Brother lost to DUI crash a week before Christmas

Don't drink and drive. It's something we hear all the time, but people still ignore the warning. If you decide to get behind the wheel intoxicated, you could ruin lives. Including your own, or an innocent victim. "Tahner was the hardest working man anyone could have known. He was a selfless man who loved his little brother more than anything in the world," read Nicholas Forsyth out loud on Christmas Eve. Those are words from a letter his brother Tahner Forsyth won't get to hear in this world. It was written by his younger brother Nicholas who says Tahner was his rock...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Three killed in Brighton and Northglenn shootings

Thursday night into Friday morning turned violent in Northglenn and Brighton as police investigated to two separate homicides within 13 miles of each other that left three people dead. The Brighton Police Department reported a shooting left two people dead early Friday, according to a news release. Dispatch received a...
BRIGHTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Vine Drive railroad crossing signals damaged

The railroad crossing signals at Vine Drive in Fort Collins were damaged in a collision. Now, temporary flashing red traffic signals have been installed until permanent signals can be replaced in the coming weeks, the Coloradoan reports. Drivers and cyclists are urged to come to a complete stop and look both ways before continuing through the crossing. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

2 people shot inside tattoo shop in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspects who shot two people inside a tattoo shop in Aurora on Wednesday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Harbour Lights Social Club, a tattoo shop located on East Mississippi Avenue just east of Interstate 225.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

2 men shot, killed in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are investigating a shooting that left two men dead. The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place which is in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood in east Aurora. When officers arrived they found the men outside...
AURORA, CO

