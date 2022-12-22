Read full article on original website
100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas Eve
Over a hundred residents were displaced in the late evening hours on Christmas Eve after crews were called to an apartment fire.
2 dead in Christmas morning shooting at Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Thornton
A heavy police presence was reported in Thornton on Christmas morning.
2 rescued from multi-story apartment fire in Littleton, no injuries reported
A fire erupted early Friday morning in a multi-floor apartment building in Littleton.
Man followed from motel room hospitalized in Fort Collins shooting
A shooting that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound is now under investigation as police work to identify the culprit.
Brother lost to DUI crash a week before Christmas
Don't drink and drive. It's something we hear all the time, but people still ignore the warning. If you decide to get behind the wheel intoxicated, you could ruin lives. Including your own, or an innocent victim. "Tahner was the hardest working man anyone could have known. He was a selfless man who loved his little brother more than anything in the world," read Nicholas Forsyth out loud on Christmas Eve. Those are words from a letter his brother Tahner Forsyth won't get to hear in this world. It was written by his younger brother Nicholas who says Tahner was his rock...
Woman dies after crash in Lakewood
A woman died Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on West Colfax Avenue and Depew Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
2 shot at Aurora tattoo shop, gunman wanted
A gunman opened fire on an Aurora tattoo shop Wednesday night and he's still on the run.
Beloved gathering place on Tennyson Street closing next month
DENVER — A beloved small business, BookBar, is having its last holiday shopping season. The store has been on Tennyson Street for the last ten years and plans to close on Jan. 31. It's a place that has a book for everyone, including 6-year-old Audrey Turgeon. "If they don't...
Pipes burst across Denver metro following freeze
Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze.
Colorado Wildfire Quickly Spreads in Boulder County, Causes Hundreds of Evacuations
Hundreds of residents in Boulder County, Colorado, were forced to leave their homes earlier this week after a late-season wildfire broke out. The Sunshine Wildland Fire erupted on the northwest side of Boulder on Monday, December 19, as a house fire. But due to dry and windy conditions, it spread to trees and brush within a matter of hours.
Three killed in Brighton and Northglenn shootings
Thursday night into Friday morning turned violent in Northglenn and Brighton as police investigated to two separate homicides within 13 miles of each other that left three people dead. The Brighton Police Department reported a shooting left two people dead early Friday, according to a news release. Dispatch received a...
The Unsolved Murders that Haunt the Lumber Baron Inn in Denver
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
Vine Drive railroad crossing signals damaged
The railroad crossing signals at Vine Drive in Fort Collins were damaged in a collision. Now, temporary flashing red traffic signals have been installed until permanent signals can be replaced in the coming weeks, the Coloradoan reports. Drivers and cyclists are urged to come to a complete stop and look both ways before continuing through the crossing. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Millions of gallons wasted in Aurora after vandals open 5 hydrants
Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires.
Popular Estes Park Pizza Joint Adjusts to Market and Adds Robot to Staff
The next time you visit Estes Park, you may want to stop in and see this robot in action. Or, are you against the idea?. In May of 2022, Loveland's Chili's made news when they introduced their robot. In December of 2022, another Colorado restaurant has added a mechanical staff member.
I-70 reopens after multiple semis, cars crash
Westbound Interstate 70 at Tower Road has closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that involved semi-trucks and cars.
2 people shot inside tattoo shop in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspects who shot two people inside a tattoo shop in Aurora on Wednesday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Harbour Lights Social Club, a tattoo shop located on East Mississippi Avenue just east of Interstate 225.
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
2 men shot, killed in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are investigating a shooting that left two men dead. The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place which is in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood in east Aurora. When officers arrived they found the men outside...
