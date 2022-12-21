ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Fishing for Freedom gets $25,000 state grant

Springfield, IL – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced the first quarter of FY23 Veterans’ Grant Recipients of nearly $350,000 awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 24, 2022

Gage Schroder (24) 2540 Prentiss Ave Quincy, IL for domestic battery and criminal damage to government supported property at 619 Harrison Drive. Lodged. 178 / 122 / 147. Isaac Valentin (30) 300 Cedar Apt. 2 Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to state supported property, resisting a peace officer and on an Adams County warrant for FTA – possession of meth at 527 Broadway. Lodged. 128 / 162 / 147.
QUINCY, IL
939theeagle.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Area Funders Collaborative graduates first cohort of Nonprofit Excellence Initiative

QUINCY — The Quincy Area Funders Collaborative has graduated the first cohort of the Nonprofit. Excellence Initiative. Five participating nonprofit organizations in Adams County — Bella Ease, Cheerful Home, Horizons Social Services, Quincy Community Theatre and the Quincy Family YMCA — have completed a two-year pilot program focusing on leadership development and strategic planning to help increase the capacity of their organizations.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN Top 10’s for 2022: Daily Muddy

Ashley and Brittany will have more field trips in 2023. Now through the end of the year, we will list a variety of “Top 10’s for 2022”. These are determined by you, the reader, based on the pageviews for each story/video/column. Don’t blame us if your item...
khqa.com

Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Three Quincy-area businesses recently named recipients of BBB TORCH Award

QUINCY — Three Quincy-area businesses — Legacy Martial Arts, Smith Brothers PowerSports and Twaddle Plumbing — recently were named recipients of a Better Business Bureau TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois. TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities exemplifying high ethics...
QUINCY, IL
KOLR10 News

Investigator in notorious Missouri murder case faces charges

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of photographing and sending threatening messages to the detective, the St. Louis […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December

QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
QUINCY, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal resident graduates from WGU Missouri

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal resident Francesca Swayze graduated Oct. 22 from WGU Missouri with a bachelor of science in nursing. The commencement ceremony, which recognized 301 undergraduate students and 356 graduate students, was held at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Established in 2013 through a...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Beck buys property on southeast corner of 30th and Broadway, plans to demolish former Chinese restaurant

QUINCY — Trevor Beck has often wondered about the possibilities at the southeast corner of 30th and Broadway while driving to work at Town and Country Bank Midwest. “I drive by that corner every day, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at that corner, looked at it and thought to myself, ‘What could that corner be someday for somebody?’” he said.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered

A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
muddyrivernews.com

Newly FDA approved device to treat urinary, bowel dysfunction now available in Quincy

QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group urologist Matthew Knudson recently announced the addition of Axonics therapy — a long-lasting and clinically proven solution that provides symptom relief for patients suffering with overactive bladder, bowel incontinence and urinary retention. Knudson will be the host a virtual community health talk titled...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Dec. 13-21, 2022

A boy was born to Caleb Washburn and Alexis Jones of Quincy at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 13. A girl was born to Wyatt Baker and Sabrina Garza of Milton at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 20. A boy was born to Cynthia Rosebud of Quincy at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 20. A boy...
QUINCY, IL

