Read full article on original website
Related
Lakewood family reunited with missing dog on Christmas Eve
On Friday, FOX31 told you about this missing dog Stella, who slipped out of the front door and was taken nine days ago. Now that dog has been reunited with it's family.
Brother lost to DUI crash a week before Christmas
Don't drink and drive. It's something we hear all the time, but people still ignore the warning. If you decide to get behind the wheel intoxicated, you could ruin lives. Including your own, or an innocent victim. "Tahner was the hardest working man anyone could have known. He was a selfless man who loved his little brother more than anything in the world," read Nicholas Forsyth out loud on Christmas Eve. Those are words from a letter his brother Tahner Forsyth won't get to hear in this world. It was written by his younger brother Nicholas who says Tahner was his rock...
Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve
Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
1310kfka.com
December 24 – Emily Hogsett, Justin Scharton, and Austin Danley
Outdoor enthusiast Emily Hogsett, City of Greeley Natural Areas and Trail Supervisor Justin Scharton, and Austin Danley with Colorado Custom Game Calls joins Daniel.
Former owner of Tattered Cover passes away
DENVER — The former long-time owner of Tattered Cover has died. Joyce Meskis, 80, passed away Thursday surrounded by her family, Tattered Cover tweeted Friday night. Meskis bought the store in September 1974 when it was a 950-square foot space with two employees. In her 41 years of leading the store, Meskis built Tattered Cover into Colorado's largest independent bookstore and a beloved institution.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Denver Bishop Says It’s An ‘Act of Charity’ To Tell Gay And Trans People They ‘Don’t Conform To Nature’
Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month where he complained about the media coverage surrounding November’s Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, a hate crime at an LGBTQ bar that left five people dead and 18 injured. In the piece, which...
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
Westword
The Food Is Almost as Bad as the Owner's Racist Jokes at Legends of Aurora Sports Grill
It's the day before I turn forty. What better way to celebrate than spending lunch with my drunkest friends at a sports bar owned by a guy who makes racist videos on Facebook?. There has been plenty of discussion about Steve Sundberg, the owner of Legends of Aurora Sports Grill and an Aurora City Council rep, in recent days. On his promotional videos, he does stereotypical accents. He wears culture as a costume. And for a guy who has had several incidents involving inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, he seems to shoehorn in comments about his dick and balls wherever he can.
denverite.com
Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis
On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entries
Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 23, 2022, through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2023 located in Morrison, CO. The prize package, valued at over $2.7 Million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.
Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year
A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Famous Colorado Mansion for Nearly $1.6 Million
Between former presidents, sports standouts, and A-list actors, many celebrities have called Colorado home. Until recently, one of those stars was Duane "Dog" Chapman. Better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman is a Denver native who previously lived in a stunning Castle Rock mansion that he featured on his various TV shows.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?
When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Comments / 0