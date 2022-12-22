Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Lupton restaurant provides free Christmas meals to community
The giving spirit was on display in Fort Lupton on Christmas Eve. A family-owned restaurant, Copper Kettle Kitchen, provided free Christmas meals to community members.
1310kfka.com
Vine Drive railroad crossing signals damaged
The railroad crossing signals at Vine Drive in Fort Collins were damaged in a collision. Now, temporary flashing red traffic signals have been installed until permanent signals can be replaced in the coming weeks, the Coloradoan reports. Drivers and cyclists are urged to come to a complete stop and look both ways before continuing through the crossing. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort
According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.
I-70 reopens after multiple semis, cars crash
Westbound Interstate 70 at Tower Road has closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that involved semi-trucks and cars.
denverite.com
The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.
In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a problem for a new age for those switching to electric vehicles who say they're less efficient in the cold. One Broomfield couple decided to switch to an E.V. household this year, according to 9NEWS. Les' wife, Marlene Strickland said that she likes her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather The post How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
Man followed from motel room hospitalized in Fort Collins shooting
A shooting that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound is now under investigation as police work to identify the culprit.
Woman dies after crash in Lakewood
A woman died Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on West Colfax Avenue and Depew Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
1310kfka.com
Loveland attorney getting hefty pay hike
Loveland’s city attorney is getting a hefty pay raise. The Loveland Reporter-Herald says city council voted to hike Moses Garcia’s salary from $190,000 to $215,000 a year. Their move comes after the city’s HR director told council that Garcia’s compensation was the lowest among neighboring cities of a similar size including Fort Collins and Greeley. Most on council raved about Garcia’s performance. The sole “no” vote for the raise came from Mayor Jacki Marsh, who says the city attorney’s office received low ratings in an employee engagement survey. For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Loveland’s Brunch Options to Expand as Epic Egg is Coming to Town
Lovelanders will be getting another option when it comes to places to go for breakfast or brunch on the east side of town. A successful Greeley spot is coming to the Sweetheart City. Fans of The Egg & I will be excited to hear that the man who bought the...
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entries
Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 23, 2022, through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2023 located in Morrison, CO. The prize package, valued at over $2.7 Million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.
Blog: DIA flight updates as winter storm impacts Christmas travels in Colorado
The busy holiday travel season is on and we're tracking any impacts from the big winter storm that rolled through Colorado and the U.S. this week.
denverite.com
Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis
On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?
When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Southwest Airlines under a ‘state of operational emergency’ at DEN
On Saturday morning, Southwest Airlines said they are operating under a "State of Operational Emergency."
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
Comments / 0