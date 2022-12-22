ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

1310kfka.com

Vine Drive railroad crossing signals damaged

The railroad crossing signals at Vine Drive in Fort Collins were damaged in a collision. Now, temporary flashing red traffic signals have been installed until permanent signals can be replaced in the coming weeks, the Coloradoan reports. Drivers and cyclists are urged to come to a complete stop and look both ways before continuing through the crossing. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort

According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.

In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a problem for a new age for those switching to electric vehicles who say they're less efficient in the cold. One Broomfield couple decided to switch to an E.V. household this year, according to 9NEWS. Les' wife, Marlene Strickland said that she likes her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather The post How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
BROOMFIELD, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland attorney getting hefty pay hike

Loveland’s city attorney is getting a hefty pay raise. The Loveland Reporter-Herald says city council voted to hike Moses Garcia’s salary from $190,000 to $215,000 a year. Their move comes after the city’s HR director told council that Garcia’s compensation was the lowest among neighboring cities of a similar size including Fort Collins and Greeley. Most on council raved about Garcia’s performance. The sole “no” vote for the raise came from Mayor Jacki Marsh, who says the city attorney’s office received low ratings in an employee engagement survey. For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
Inna D

HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entries

denverite.com

Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis

On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?

When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
WINDSOR, CO
OutThere Colorado

HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home

Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
MORRISON, CO

