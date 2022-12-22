Read full article on original website
With MATIC stuck in a range, investors have every reason to track whale movements
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polygon [MATIC] has been moving sideways for the past seven days. MATIC could fall to $0.7692 or lower but a breakout above the $0.8154 range would invalidate this...
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
Alameda could borrow unlimited amount of customer funds from FTX
Former Alameda CEO discloses details that led to the collapse of FTX during a plea hearing. Caroline Ellison admitted that Alameda had given billions of dollars in loans to SBF and other FTX executives. The ongoing legal case against Sam Bankman-Fried is spilling more details on the business operations at...
Ethereum’s validators feel the MEV ‘Boost’, will it help ETH go up the chart?
Ethereum’s validators continue to grow on the network as they adopt MEV boost at a massive scale. Trader addresses holding long positions on Ethereum decline. According to data provided by Delphi Digital, most validators on the Ethereum network adopted the MEV (Miner Extractable Value) boost, after the merge. This MEV boost allows validators to earn more profits while reducing the risk of centralization on the Ethereum network.
Orthogonal Trading is reportedly under provisional liquidation
BVI-based Orthogonal Trading is reportedly under provisional liquidation. M11 Credit initiated the liquidation application along with the Maple Foundation earlier this month. British Virgin Islands-based crypto trading house Orthogonal Trading seems to have added its name to the list of crypto firms that have been left struggling in the wake of FTX’s collapse.
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?
Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
Ukaranian crypto exchange WhiteBIT launches Second Futures Trading Tournament
If you were looking for a sign to start futures trading — this is it. The largest European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT just announced its second futures Trading competition. 20 best traders will share the vast 50 000 USDT prize pool. Participants must gain the most significant trading volume on...
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Going short on DOT is a…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polkadot’s performance has remained unsatisfactory because of the ongoing bearish market. The price of Polkadot (DOT) has plunged from $5.1 to $4.58 within a week, showing a drop of 11%.
Will Uniswap continue to dominate DEX space in 2023? This report suggests…
A new report confirms Uniswap’s dominance over other order books and AMMs. Despite the dominance, activity on Uniswap, and the revenue collected on the network have taken a hit. In a recent report by Delphi Digital, it was stated that Uniswap along with Curve outperformed major AMM (Automated Market...
Amid vanishing Bitcoin whales, these BTC investors seem ready to hold the fort
Retail investors show interest in Bitcoin, whereas whales seemed disinterested. Activity on Bitcoin declines, however, BTC’s market cap dominance grows. According to data provided by Glassnode, it was observed that the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 Bitcoin [BTC] had reached an all-time high. This was indicative of massive interest in Bitcoin coming from retail investors.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale on track to see 6000% returns for investors
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale has generated a lot of buzz in the crypto community, with early investors set to reap the rewards of potentially staggering returns of up to 6000% from ORBN. The price of ORBN surged by 655% during the first two phases of the presale, making it a highly sought-after opportunity for investors as it is currently in the third phase. Orbeon Protocol is a revolutionary platform that utilizes blockchain technology to transform the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol allows investors to access a range of investment opportunities previously only available to a select few.
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea recorded highest monthly sales volume, here’s why
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea just saw its highest sales volume since May. Monthly sales volume across OpenSea, however, is at its lowest level this year. After suffering a severe decline in interest, Ethereum-minted NFTs on OpenSea clinched the highest monthly sales volume since May, data from Dune Analytics showed. With...
Brazil allows investment funds to invest in cryptocurrency, details inside
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds to hold crypto assets. Crypto assets can be included in a fund if they are traded in entities authorized by local or global authorities. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds...
Binance takes measures to end attacks; BNB’s on-chain position remains in…
Binance clears the air of doubts about its comprehensive well-being. Futures and options traders hang back on trading BNB. On-chain data shows losses for investors amid recovering deposits. After weeks of allegations and counter-accusations, Binance has finally addressed the issues raised as it aims to end the uncertainty and doubt...
Solana stakers could witness some year-end respite thanks to…
Stakers on Solana boast report growth, however number of stakers continues to decline. Overall activity on Solana decreases, but development activity continues to improve. Solana [SOL] validators and stakers reported improvements and growth that occurred over the last few months. Despite the FUD that had surrounded SOL over the past year, Solana stakers witnessed improvements.
Cardano sharks intensify accumulation, but will it help ADA this time?
Holders of 10,000 to 100,000 ADA coins have increased their holdings. Whale holdings, however, have dropped in the last year. Cardano saw on-chain growth this year despite the downtrend. Despite the persistent decline in Cardano’s [ADA] price in the last few months, holders of 10,000 to 100,000 ADA coins intensified...
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ADA reach $10 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The cryptocurrency market is still recovering from the challenging year in which the majority of its assets, including Cardano (ADA), experienced large losses, and investors are looking for clues that would suggest the token’s future moves as 2023 draws near.
Filecoin [FIL] market weakens, but investors can still profit here
FIL faced price rejection at $3.024. A possible price recovery could set FIL to settle at $2.951. A break above $3.024 will negate the above forecast. Filecoin (FIL) rallied on 20 December, recording over 9% gains for investors after hitting a high of $3.084. However, price recovery followed, clearing about half of the profits. Recent rally attempts haven’t helped investors recover their losses, but there could be an opening.
Can Ethereum investors stay put with ETH after this exodus?
ETH reserves moving out of centralized exchanges had not decreased. Investors who accumulated in the last 365 days were still in losses. Chances of short-term revival remained low. Ethereum [ETH] reserves on Centralized Exchanges (CEXes) had massively diminished by a far greater momentum, a CryptoQuant publication revealed. According to the...
MultiverseX: Can the new roadmap push EGLD to the edge of a price rally
MultiverseX has published its roadmap for 2023. EGLD has declined by 24% since 9 December. Following Elrond’s rebranding as MultiverseX in November, the metaverse-centric blockchain project published its roadmap for 2023. At the beginning of last month, Elrond made the decision to rebrand as MultiversX, a decentralized blockchain network...
