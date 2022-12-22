ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

King Charles III Gives Princess Kate a New Title That Previously Belonged to Prince William

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghn2V_0jrLdlii00

Life goes on for the royal family. Buckingham Palace released several updates on Thursday, December 22 — including a new title for Princess Kate .

Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort

Read article

The 40-year-old Princess of Wales has been appointed by King Charles III as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. Kate takes over the role from Prince William , who was given the honor by Queen Elizabeth II in February 2011, two months before he and Kate wed.

The Prince of Wales, for his part, is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, while Queen Consort Camilla takes over Prince Andrew ’s stripped title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. (The late queen removed Andrew’s titles in January — eight months before she died at age 96 — amid a sexual assault lawsuit against the Duke of York.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiuoI_0jrLdlii00
King Charles III and Kate Middleton Shutterstock (2)

The title changes came as part of a statement about Charles’ first Trooping of the Colour , a parade that marks the official birthday of the British monarch.

“In 2023, this impressive display of pageantry will take place on Saturday, June 17, by Regiments of the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade, with HIs Majesty the King attending and taking the salute,” the statement reads.

While Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and other members of the royal family will be in attendance at the parade, there is speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited. The parade comes 42 days after Charles’ coronation — another event that is up in the air for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan .

Prince Harry and Father King Charles III's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

In the six-episode series, Harry alleged that he got into a heated argument with his brother and father over his and Meghan’s decision to step back from their roles as working royals in January 2020.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” he recalled. “But you have to understand that — from the family’s perspective — especially from hers, there are ways of doing things, and her ultimate sort of mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD4H3_0jrLdlii00
Kate Middleton and Prince William Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

While Harry noted that the “saddest part” of the situation was the “wedge” between him and William, he acknowledged that he doesn’t think his family will ever agree on the circumstances that led to their departure.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next,” Harry said.

William and Kate’s Strained Relationship With Harry and Meghan: A Timeline

Read article

The royal family has yet to officially comment on the series, but according to an insider, William is “disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the [royal] family in a cynical light.”

“William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards,” the source said.

Another insider told Us that Kate is struggling with the fallout of Harry & Meghan too . “Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” the source said. “William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”

Comments / 172

Kim Bonewell
3d ago

Princess Catherine has done a wonderful job since she married Prince William. If King Charles III wants to give her that titled then so be it. The Princess Royal Anne as done a wonderful job too.

Reply(12)
25
Don't let the bastards grind you down.
3d ago

so, he was terrified of his brother yelling ? Ex military man with a temper? He said they gave him 5 choices, he picked the 3rd...so why would they get upset? He also said he went into the meeting with what he andbshe already decided and released to the public....I thought he said that " information " was leaked to the public?? What liars he and she are.

Reply(5)
27
Sandra Wilson
3d ago

Dies anyone really care but the royal family about those Titles.... An entitled group of individuals without a clue of what it really means to have difficult times with someone always at your beckon call.

Reply(7)
28
Related
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
RadarOnline

'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen

Heartless King Charles III pressured his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth, into publicly naming his despised mistress-wife, Camilla, the next queen, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ruthless royal twisted the screws on his frail mom by refusing to pay her favorite son Prince Andrew's teen accuser a reported $13 million unless she agreed to let Camilla rule by his side as queen — and announce it to the world."It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it," said a source. Andrew, 62, was embroiled in a devastating New York civil court case with Virginia Giuffre,...
NEW YORK STATE
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Disgraced Prince Andrew Plotting Move To Middle East After Being Shut Out By King Charles III

Disgraced Prince Andrew is plotting a luxury exile in the Middle East because the disgraced Duke of York fears his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may make him a wanted man — and he’s desperate to hunker down in a sumptuous safe haven in Bahrain, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Andrew believes he will be treated like a king there,” dished a high-level palace source. “He’s close friends with the Arab state’s royals — and they have deep pockets that can help him finance a whole new lavish lifestyle. But more important, he will be safe there since Bahrain has no...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Disgraced Prince Andrew Furious Over The Loss Of His Private Security Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew was not pleased to hear that his taxpayer-funded private security detail will be over in December following the scandal over his close ties with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said Andrew, 62, demanded that he keep his £3 million per year private security, however, his older brother, King Charles III, did not oblige. "Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?" said ex-head of Royal protection Dai Davies, on bending to Prince Andrew's wishes to continue his taxpayer-funded security detail. Davies argued that the money could be better spent on solving crimes in London,...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

269K+
Followers
26K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy