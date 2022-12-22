ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack
4d ago

Normally, we would say that economic growth is great. However, this is growth driven by inflation-driving stimulus, which came from the trillions of dollars in new funny money created out of thin air. It means that the Fed may have more work to do in raising interest rates to keep inflation under control.

Peon
4d ago

Only on Biden "watch" stocks sink on economy "growth".Why do we have cretins managing economy?

AP_001245.543c026175ff45ec98e233f5e989f002.0753
4d ago

This is the kind of problem only during Democratic administrations. Economy growing to fast. Unemployment to low. GDP highest in the world. Paying down the deficit. Fair taxation. Fair elections.

