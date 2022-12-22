Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Geraldo Rivera Hired People To Break Into Vince McMahon’s Home
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as Geraldo Rivera hired people to break into former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's home during the steroid trial. Ric Flair said:. “I...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)
Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (12/23/2022): Freeman Coliseum, San Antonio, TX.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas this evening for their special annual "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which kicks off at 10/9c,...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve
WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched His Recent Tribute To Umaga On WWE RAW
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post on topics such as who pitched the idea of him paying tribute to Umaga on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Solo Sikoa said:. "The idea came from Hunter...
rajah.com
Various News: Holiday Edition Of Hey! (EW), WWE Superstar Attends NFL Game (Photo)
-- A WWE Superstar attended a San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday. Over the weekend, the official San Francisco 49er's Twitter account shared a photo of multi-time WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley, alongside star Tight End George Kittle:. The 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20. --...
rajah.com
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)
An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces "Before The Bell" PPV Pre-Show To Return Ahead Of IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
"Before The Bell" is coming back in the New Year. Ahead of the first IMPACT Wrestling special premium live event of 2023, the promotion has announced the return of their pay-per-view pre-show, "IMPACT Before The Bell." On Friday, IMPACT announced that "Before The Bell" will return for their IMPACT Hard...
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
rajah.com
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Photo With NJPW Star, On This Day In 2002 (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE shared a retro clip from 2002, featuring Triple H and Scott Steiner:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY recently posted on Instagram, along with inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI:
rajah.com
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"
Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics such as how she wants to have a Casket Match with pro wrestling legend Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time...
rajah.com
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
rajah.com
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.
rajah.com
John Cena Hypes December 30th Tag Team Match
The WWE universe will have the chance to see John Cena next Friday. Ahead of his huge tag team clash with the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, John Cena posted on Twitter, where he hyped his appearance on next weeks Smackdown:
rajah.com
Ricochet Suffers Bad Gash On His Head In Miracle On 34th Street Fight On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night's WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. "Six stitches in my...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
rajah.com
Former WWE Champion Will Miss Next Week’s Live Events
A former WWE Champion will have to miss next week’s WWE Holiday Tour events. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Triple Crown Champion and 2020 Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the Madison Square Garden live event on Monday, as well as the other shows that are scheduled for next week, including Raw and Smackdown.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Preview For Tonight's Show From San Antonio, TX. (12/23/2022)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas this evening for their special annual "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which kicks off tonight at...
