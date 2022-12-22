ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)

Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve

WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)

An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Photo With NJPW Star, On This Day In 2002 (Video)

-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE shared a retro clip from 2002, featuring Triple H and Scott Steiner:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY recently posted on Instagram, along with inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI:
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"

Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James

IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics such as how she wants to have a Casket Match with pro wrestling legend Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time...
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract Status With IMPACT Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.
John Cena Hypes December 30th Tag Team Match

The WWE universe will have the chance to see John Cena next Friday. Ahead of his huge tag team clash with the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, John Cena posted on Twitter, where he hyped his appearance on next weeks Smackdown:
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon

IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
Former WWE Champion Will Miss Next Week’s Live Events

A former WWE Champion will have to miss next week’s WWE Holiday Tour events. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Triple Crown Champion and 2020 Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the Madison Square Garden live event on Monday, as well as the other shows that are scheduled for next week, including Raw and Smackdown.

