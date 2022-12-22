Read full article on original website
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Night 2 Results (12/23): Tokyo, Japan
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the second night of their Road To Tokyo Dome Event, which took place inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The show saw Suzuki-gun's DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. take on Suzuki-gun's TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Suzuki-gun Final Match in the main event.
Jim Ross Reveals Mindset Behind Putting Lesnar vs. Angle On Last Instead Of Austin vs. Rock At WrestleMania, Reason Austin Wanted To Lose
Why was a monumental match like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin put on before Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in 2003?. Why was the retirement bout of "The Texas Rattlesnake" not put on last in the main event spot, and moreover, why was the decision made for the "BMF" to look at the lights for the three-count in what was believed at the time to be his last-ever squared circle appearance?
Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV are now available on the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw reunite to challenge Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Mike Bailey takes on Yuya Uemura in a ferocious, fast-paced contest. After...
Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a brand-new compilation known as “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. It was also announced that the compilation, which features the career defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Wardlow, Bryan Danielson face "All Ego" Ethan Page in Singles action and reigning AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) in match 6 of their ongoing Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships, which is a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Navigating Vince McMahon Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how the hardest part of being a WWE writer was navigating former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “Navigating Vince (McMahon) was the hardest part, for sure. It’s difficult....
Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Lineup For PPV Event Scheduled For January 13 In Atlanta, GA.
The card for the first IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view event of the New Year is shaping up to be another loaded-lineup for the promotion. Following the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, the company has confirmed several high-profile additional matches for their IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 special premium live event.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces "Before The Bell" PPV Pre-Show To Return Ahead Of IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
"Before The Bell" is coming back in the New Year. Ahead of the first IMPACT Wrestling special premium live event of 2023, the promotion has announced the return of their pay-per-view pre-show, "IMPACT Before The Bell." On Friday, IMPACT announced that "Before The Bell" will return for their IMPACT Hard...
Lexy Nair Announces Her Engagement To The Firm's Big Bill (Photo)
All Elite Wrestling talent and The Firm's own Big Bill will tie the knot soon. In a post on Twitter, AEW interviewer Lexy Nair revealed that herself and Big Bill are now engaged:. Lexy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Big Bill, formerly known as W. Morrissey,...
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
JT Energy Addresses Bray Wyatt Segment From SmackDown, Working With The Acclaimed, Future Plans
Following his appearance as the cameraman attacked by Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, independent pro wrestler JT Energy spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an interview. During the discussion, the wrestling star who also appeared on a past episode of Monday Night Raw...
AEW Releases Sneak Peek Of Changes Coming To Set, Production Style For AEW Dynamite (Video)
The changes to the look and feel of the set and production style for All Elite Wrestling's weekly television show are coming. On Saturday, the AEW Vice President of Post-Production, Kevin Sullivan, took to social media to comment on the changes in a pair of tweets that included a sneak peek at the new look for AEW Dynamite coming in January of 2023.
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)
Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/23):Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. After leaving jaws aghast by defeating Valentina Feroz with an incredible aerial maneuver, Sol Ruca looks to keep...
WWE News: Top Raw Moments of 2022, Latest Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE added the top Monday Night Raw highlights of the year to their YouTube library:. In addition to the 'Best Raw Moments of 2022', the Top 10 highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown On FOX are also on the channel:
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
WWE Announces Three More Matches For The Final WWE SmackDown Episode Of 2022
WWE announced during last night's episode of SmackDown that next week's episode of the show, which is the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, that three massive matches will take place. It was announced that Lacey Evans will return to in-ring action following a recent minor injury as well as a number of military-themed video vignettes, Solo Sikoa will face Sheamus in Singles action and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Title against Raquel Rodriguez, who won a #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match to earn an opportunity at The Baddest Woman On The Planet.
Smackdown Rating, Viewership Rises
The viewership numbers from the latest episode of Smackdown On FOX are in!. According to a report from SpoilerTV, SmackDown averaged 2.213 million viewers, and a 0.5 rating. The viewership average is up from last weeks 2.056 million viewers, while the ratings are identical to the previous week. Smackdown On...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/23/2022): AllState Arena, Chicago, Ill.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. On tap for the second-to-last WWE on FOX blue brand program of 2022 this evening is a jam-packed lineup for what is a taped episode of the show from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled for the two-hour show tonight on FOX starting at...
