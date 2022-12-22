Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.

1 DAY AGO