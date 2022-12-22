Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"
Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)
Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
rajah.com
Various News: Holiday Edition Of Hey! (EW), WWE Superstar Attends NFL Game (Photo)
-- A WWE Superstar attended a San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday. Over the weekend, the official San Francisco 49er's Twitter account shared a photo of multi-time WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley, alongside star Tight End George Kittle:. The 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20. --...
rajah.com
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
rajah.com
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls His First Time Meeting Andre The Giant
During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre The Giant. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On an order from Andre:. “I was told to...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Believes A Pair Of WWE Hall Of Famers Should Bury The Hatchet
Should WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff bury the hatchet?. Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle thinks so!. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Kurt touches on this topic with his thoughts:. “They just need to hang it up....
rajah.com
Brian Myers Explains What He Learned From Edge
What did Brian Myers learn from WWE Hall Of Famer Edge?. Who better to ask than the former Edgehead himself?. During a recent recording of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Brian Myers, known in WWE as Curt Hawkins, revealed the advice that Edge shared with him. Featured...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (12/23/2022): Freeman Coliseum, San Antonio, TX.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas this evening for their special annual "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which kicks off at 10/9c,...
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Infamous WWE Angle, Mr. Kennedy
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on the WWE career of Mr. Kennedy. Prichard also reflected on an infamous angle, and more. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On Mr. Kennedy reaching a "make or break" point in...
rajah.com
Big E Reflects On His Favorite Era Of Sting
What does Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Big E think about the Crow Era of AEW star Sting?. Who better to ask than the WWE Triple Crown Champion himself?. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Navigating Vince McMahon Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how the hardest part of being a WWE writer was navigating former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “Navigating Vince (McMahon) was the hardest part, for sure. It’s difficult....
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Says He Is In Awe Of The People He Got To Work With In The WWE
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens made an appearance on The Ringer's "Cheap Heat" podcast with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a variety of topics such as how he really didn't get to enjoy a lot of the moments he's had in the company up to this point in his career as much as he should have because he used to have a real issue with not living in the moment and always wanting more and what’s next, but he's learned to take a step back and live in those moments and when he looks back in the career he has had in WWE, he is in awe of the things he has gotten to do and the people he got to work with.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Working With DOOM
Did Arn Anderson enjoy working with DOOM (Ron Simmons and Butch Reed)?. During the latest edition of The ARN Show, the current All Elite Wrestling manager explained the reason why he believes the duo were "a couple of badasses." Featured below is an excerpt from the podcast where “Double A”...
rajah.com
John Cena Hypes December 30th Tag Team Match
The WWE universe will have the chance to see John Cena next Friday. Ahead of his huge tag team clash with the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, John Cena posted on Twitter, where he hyped his appearance on next weeks Smackdown:
rajah.com
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.
rajah.com
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)
An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE
During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
Comments / 0