Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
WWE News: Top Raw Moments of 2022, Latest Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE added the top Monday Night Raw highlights of the year to their YouTube library:. In addition to the 'Best Raw Moments of 2022', the Top 10 highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown On FOX are also on the channel:
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)
Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics such as how she wants to have a Casket Match with pro wrestling legend Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time...
Kurt Angle Believes A Pair Of WWE Hall Of Famers Should Bury The Hatchet
Should WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff bury the hatchet?. Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle thinks so!. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Kurt touches on this topic with his thoughts:. “They just need to hang it up....
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
Kevin Owens Says He Is In Awe Of The People He Got To Work With In The WWE
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens made an appearance on The Ringer's "Cheap Heat" podcast with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a variety of topics such as how he really didn't get to enjoy a lot of the moments he's had in the company up to this point in his career as much as he should have because he used to have a real issue with not living in the moment and always wanting more and what’s next, but he's learned to take a step back and live in those moments and when he looks back in the career he has had in WWE, he is in awe of the things he has gotten to do and the people he got to work with.
Lexy Nair Announces Her Engagement To The Firm's Big Bill (Photo)
All Elite Wrestling talent and The Firm's own Big Bill will tie the knot soon. In a post on Twitter, AEW interviewer Lexy Nair revealed that herself and Big Bill are now engaged:. Lexy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Big Bill, formerly known as W. Morrissey,...
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls His First Time Meeting Andre The Giant
During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre The Giant. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On an order from Andre:. “I was told to...
Big E Reflects On His Favorite Era Of Sting
What does Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Big E think about the Crow Era of AEW star Sting?. Who better to ask than the WWE Triple Crown Champion himself?. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
Jim Ross Reflects On Goldberg's Arrival In WWE
Were any WWE Superstars opposed to Goldberg's arrival in the company in 2003?. Who better to ask than former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross?. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, current AEW commentator, analyst, and senior advisor Jim Ross discussed the WWE run of Hall Of Famer Goldberg.
Maven Says Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon always wanted the son like Triple H as well as a son who is big, jacked-up and a great wrestler.
Kevin Owens Expresses Strong Interest In Re-Signing With WWE When Current Contract Expires In Two Years
The "Prize-Fighter" of WWE isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Peter Rosenberg's "Cheap Heat" podcast for an interview, during which he strongly alluded to his intentions to sign a new deal to remain in WWE when his outstanding contract with the company expires in two years.
Roxanne Perez Talks Becoming The New WWE NXT Women’s Champion
WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how she burst into tears, which were real, the moment she became the brand-new WWE NXT Women's Champion and the match ended. Perez also talked about how this has been her biggest dream since she was 10 years old and how it didn’t feel real during the time that she won the title, but so many emotions just came out of her that night because it was real.
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)
An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
Kurt Angle Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Feels Could Carry Him Through Good Final Match
Who could carry Kurt Angle to one more final match in WWE?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this on the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On thinking Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a...
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Infamous WWE Angle, Mr. Kennedy
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on the WWE career of Mr. Kennedy. Prichard also reflected on an infamous angle, and more. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On Mr. Kennedy reaching a "make or break" point in...
John Morrison On His Reaction To CM Punk’s Post-AEW All Out Media Scrum Outburst
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared on the Bootleg Universe podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his reaction to former AEW World Champion CM Punk's outburst at the post-All Out media scrum and how there probably were a lot of things going on in his head.
Bobby Fish Talks The Difference Between The WarGames Matchup Now And The Original Matchup In 1987
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how they were this generation's first group to compete in the modern era's WarGames and how none of them really knew what the f**k they were doing during the first-ever matchup.
EJ Nduka Talks The Praise He Received From Triple H During His Time At The WWE Performance Center
Top MLW Star EJ Nduka recently spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how he's had a very strong influence with WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and how when he was at the WWE Performance Center he received a ton of praise from WWE Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H.
