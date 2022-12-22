Top WWE Star Kevin Owens made an appearance on The Ringer's "Cheap Heat" podcast with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a variety of topics such as how he really didn't get to enjoy a lot of the moments he's had in the company up to this point in his career as much as he should have because he used to have a real issue with not living in the moment and always wanting more and what’s next, but he's learned to take a step back and live in those moments and when he looks back in the career he has had in WWE, he is in awe of the things he has gotten to do and the people he got to work with.

1 DAY AGO