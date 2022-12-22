ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruce Prichard Reflects On Infamous WWE Angle, Mr. Kennedy

During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on the WWE career of Mr. Kennedy. Prichard also reflected on an infamous angle, and more. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On Mr. Kennedy reaching a "make or break" point in...
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk

Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)

Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

WWE recently announced that a brand-new compilation known as “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. It was also announced that the compilation, which features the career defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"

Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)

An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
Kevin Owens Says He Is In Awe Of The People He Got To Work With In The WWE

Top WWE Star Kevin Owens made an appearance on The Ringer's "Cheap Heat" podcast with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a variety of topics such as how he really didn't get to enjoy a lot of the moments he's had in the company up to this point in his career as much as he should have because he used to have a real issue with not living in the moment and always wanting more and what’s next, but he's learned to take a step back and live in those moments and when he looks back in the career he has had in WWE, he is in awe of the things he has gotten to do and the people he got to work with.
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE

During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
KiLynn King Comments On Her First Impact Wrestling Appearance

On this week’s Before the Impact, KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance, and battled it out with Taylor Wilde. After the show, King posted on Twitter, where she shared the following message with her fans and followers:. King lost the one on one contest with Wilde, after...

