Bruce Prichard Reflects On Infamous WWE Angle, Mr. Kennedy
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on the WWE career of Mr. Kennedy. Prichard also reflected on an infamous angle, and more. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On Mr. Kennedy reaching a "make or break" point in...
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)
Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
JT Energy Addresses Bray Wyatt Segment From SmackDown, Working With The Acclaimed, Future Plans
Following his appearance as the cameraman attacked by Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, independent pro wrestler JT Energy spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an interview. During the discussion, the wrestling star who also appeared on a past episode of Monday Night Raw...
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
Kevin Owens Expresses Strong Interest In Re-Signing With WWE When Current Contract Expires In Two Years
The "Prize-Fighter" of WWE isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Peter Rosenberg's "Cheap Heat" podcast for an interview, during which he strongly alluded to his intentions to sign a new deal to remain in WWE when his outstanding contract with the company expires in two years.
Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a brand-new compilation known as “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. It was also announced that the compilation, which features the career defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
Ricochet Suffers Bad Gash On His Head In Miracle On 34th Street Fight On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night's WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. "Six stitches in my...
John Morrison On His Reaction To CM Punk’s Post-AEW All Out Media Scrum Outburst
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared on the Bootleg Universe podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his reaction to former AEW World Champion CM Punk's outburst at the post-All Out media scrum and how there probably were a lot of things going on in his head.
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"
Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Bobby Fish Talks The Difference Between The WarGames Matchup Now And The Original Matchup In 1987
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how they were this generation's first group to compete in the modern era's WarGames and how none of them really knew what the f**k they were doing during the first-ever matchup.
Kurt Angle Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Feels Could Carry Him Through Good Final Match
Who could carry Kurt Angle to one more final match in WWE?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this on the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On thinking Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a...
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)
An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
Various News: Holiday Edition Of Hey! (EW), WWE Superstar Attends NFL Game (Photo)
-- A WWE Superstar attended a San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday. Over the weekend, the official San Francisco 49er's Twitter account shared a photo of multi-time WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley, alongside star Tight End George Kittle:. The 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20. --...
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched His Recent Tribute To Umaga On WWE RAW
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post on topics such as who pitched the idea of him paying tribute to Umaga on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Solo Sikoa said:. "The idea came from Hunter...
Kevin Owens Says He Is In Awe Of The People He Got To Work With In The WWE
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens made an appearance on The Ringer's "Cheap Heat" podcast with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a variety of topics such as how he really didn't get to enjoy a lot of the moments he's had in the company up to this point in his career as much as he should have because he used to have a real issue with not living in the moment and always wanting more and what’s next, but he's learned to take a step back and live in those moments and when he looks back in the career he has had in WWE, he is in awe of the things he has gotten to do and the people he got to work with.
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE
During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
KiLynn King Comments On Her First Impact Wrestling Appearance
On this week’s Before the Impact, KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance, and battled it out with Taylor Wilde. After the show, King posted on Twitter, where she shared the following message with her fans and followers:. King lost the one on one contest with Wilde, after...
