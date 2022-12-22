Second brains, mind maps, and other organizational strategies to unlock creativity. A person organizing their office. For many of us, marketing emails are reminders to unsubscribe rather than take advantage of whatever massive savings they promise. Getting rid of the email flood might not just declutter your inbox: It could make you more creative. That’s because decluttering—your bedroom, living room, home office, or inbox—is a well-documented way to unlock your creative potential.

2 DAYS AGO