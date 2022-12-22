Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Outlook Online
Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham
Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Rise and Fall of Reef’s Ghost Kitchens
Last week’s cover story examined the proliferation of “ghost kitchens” across Portland, many of them run by a Miami startup that pledged to find a higher use for downtown parking lots (“Ghosted,” WW, Dec. 14). Reef Technology operated its ghost kitchens out of trailers, with one or two cooks preparing food under as many as seven brand names on apps like Grubhub and Uber Eats. Reef also partnered with existing fast-food giants like Wendy’s to cook their signature combos in trailers. The model appears to be faltering—although a local competitor, Homage Industrial Kitchen, now advertises 76 distinct brands. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Letter from the Editor: Readers changed her life forever and for the better
The gift to Pamela Kolden was nothing short of transformational. In 1999, Kolden’s 43-year-old body was locked up from cerebral palsy, unwieldy and reluctant to bend to her mighty will. People struggled to understand her confounding sounds and became impatient as she spelled out words on her homemade alphabet board.
WWEEK
There’s No Room in Portland
The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
KTVL
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
Events and restaurants close in Portland due to winter storm
Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.
KEPR
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
MCSO: 4 injured in stabbing during Fairview Christmas party
Four people, including the accused attacker, were injured during a stabbing in Fairview, authorities confirmed Sunday.
KGW
Ice storm arrives in Portland, though the worst is yet to come
We started the day with bitter cold temperatures and high winds. We’re still expecting sleet and frozen rain overnight.
PHOTOS: Large tree falls on SE Portland house, trapping resident against recliner
A large tree in Southeast Portland was knocked down by high winds, damaging a house and pinning a resident to their chair.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
kptv.com
Shooting on Christmas morning in rural Grand Ronde leads to police chase
GRAND RONDE Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is on police’s “Naughty List” after a shooting and a chase that triggered a shelter-in-place in rural Grand Ronde on Christmas morning. A spokesperson for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Polk County. The suspect then...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
wilsonvillespokesman.com
Wilsonville closes facilities due to winter storm
The city of Wilsonville closed all facilities today as a safety precaution due to the winter storm, the city announced in a tweet this morning. This includes City Hall, the library and the community center, the tweet said.
KVAL
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
hereisoregon.com
Garbage company gives hundreds of bikes and helmets to kids this holiday season
This Christmas holiday, hundreds of children in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Columbia Counties will be receiving brand new bikes and helmets, courtesy of Arrow Sanitary Service in Northeast Portland and Hudson Garbage Service in Saint Helens. Employees at Arrow Sanitary and Hudson Garbage (parent company Waste Connections) spent the past month...
