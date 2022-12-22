When my wife and I first married, we vacationed at Bass Lake, just outside of Yosemite National Park. Our times there were so idyllic that we decided to find a lake we could live on. After traveling around the country in a Volkswagen Westphalia exploring the Land of 10000 Lakes and the lake On Golden Pond was filmed on, we passed through Lake Oswego and fell in love. We bought a small cottage on one of the canals, started out with a free boat being given away by neighbors, and plunged headfirst into the lake lifestyle.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO