onekindesign.com

An Oregon lake house gets a beautiful renovation for lakeside living

Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects are responsible for the renovation and addition of this stunning lake house located on Lake Oswego, Oregon. This 3,126 square foot home sits on a tight, steeply sloping, infill lot that terraces down to the water with direct boat and dock access to Lake Oswego. The...
Outlook Online

Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham

Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Rise and Fall of Reef’s Ghost Kitchens

Last week’s cover story examined the proliferation of “ghost kitchens” across Portland, many of them run by a Miami startup that pledged to find a higher use for downtown parking lots (“Ghosted,” WW, Dec. 14). Reef Technology operated its ghost kitchens out of trailers, with one or two cooks preparing food under as many as seven brand names on apps like Grubhub and Uber Eats. Reef also partnered with existing fast-food giants like Wendy’s to cook their signature combos in trailers. The model appears to be faltering—although a local competitor, Homage Industrial Kitchen, now advertises 76 distinct brands. Here’s what our readers had to say.
lovelakeoswego.com

The One Reason We Moved to Lake Oswego and the Endless Reasons We Stayed￼

When my wife and I first married, we vacationed at Bass Lake, just outside of Yosemite National Park. Our times there were so idyllic that we decided to find a lake we could live on. After traveling around the country in a Volkswagen Westphalia exploring the Land of 10000 Lakes and the lake On Golden Pond was filmed on, we passed through Lake Oswego and fell in love. We bought a small cottage on one of the canals, started out with a free boat being given away by neighbors, and plunged headfirst into the lake lifestyle.
WWEEK

There’s No Room in Portland

The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
KTVL

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
wilsonvillespokesman.com

Wilsonville closes facilities due to winter storm

The city of Wilsonville closed all facilities today as a safety precaution due to the winter storm, the city announced in a tweet this morning. This includes City Hall, the library and the community center, the tweet said.
KVAL

33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
