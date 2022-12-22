Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
1011now.com
City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Carson is still facing water issues. According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the city’s water system lost pressure Monday morning. The city is under a boil water advisory, as well as a conservation declaration which began last week due to...
1011now.com
Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
1011now.com
Omaha organization donates toys, resources to former Legacy Crossing tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants of Legacy Crossing who were forced out of their homes earlier this week were able to get a bit of holiday help. Saturday the North Omaha Community Partnership and some partners gave out toys, diapers, and other resources to the impacted families of Legacy Crossing.
1011now.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4...
Comments / 0