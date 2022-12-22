ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Carson is still facing water issues. According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the city’s water system lost pressure Monday morning. The city is under a boil water advisory, as well as a conservation declaration which began last week due to...
CARSON, IA
Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
OMAHA, NE
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

