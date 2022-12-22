Read full article on original website
WRAL
Police and protesters clash in Paris after fatal shooting at Kurdish community center
CNN — Clashes between protesters and police have broken out in central Paris on Saturday, as members of the local Kurdish community took to the streets to call for justice following Friday's deadly shooting at a Kurdish cultural center. Live images from CNN's affiliate BFMTV, as well as news...
WRAL
Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded
A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.
