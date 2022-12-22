ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy