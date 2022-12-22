Read full article on original website
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Study Finds That Robots Will Replace Humans In 47% Of Jobs, Causing The Feeling Of Job Insecurity
A recent article published in The Journal of Applied Psychology revealed results from a study that found that "increased exposure to robots leads to increased job insecurity." Additionally, this robot-related job insecurity is then connected to burnout and "workplace incivility." [i]
This Company Built a New Kind of Robot: 'It Moves the Way People Move'
Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. discusses his company's path to innovation.
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
foodlogistics.com
Smart Factories and the Cold Food Supply Chain
Despite the cozy fireplaces, hot beverages and festive retail displays, the season of perpetual hope may find itself running afoul of the Grinch of Christmas Past (and Present)—the global supply chain. Though mid-November through the New Year is truly a magical time, the holiday season is not precluded from...
aiexpress.io
Get to production-grade data faster by using new built-in interfaces with Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth Plus
Launched at AWS re:Invent 2021, Amazon SageMaker Floor Reality Plus helps you create high-quality coaching datasets by eradicating the undifferentiated heavy lifting related to constructing information labeling purposes and managing the labeling workforce. All you do is share information together with labeling necessities, and Floor Reality Plus units up and manages your information labeling workflow based mostly on these necessities. From there, an skilled workforce that’s educated on quite a lot of machine studying (ML) duties labels your information. You don’t even want deep ML experience or information of workflow design and high quality administration to make use of Floor Reality Plus.
disruptmagazine.com
How One Man’s Mindset Led to the Creation of a Multimillion-Dollar Digital Marketing Agency: Lucas Cook
Despite the potential importance of maintaining a positive business mindset, many people go long periods without giving it any thought. It may not seem so obvious how crucial it is to have the right mindset at work until you realize how much your mindset can affect your business success, which in turn affects your productivity and creativity. Successful business owners and entrepreneurs like Lucas Cook increasingly attribute their achievements to the mindset they cultivated.
New AI technology ChatGPT raising questions about human creativity
ChatGPT is a new artificial intelligence technology that can write term papers, software and legal documents all in a matter of seconds, but it’s raising alarms about the value of human creativity. NBC News’ Jacob Ward explains why some are predicting the program could wipe out whole industries.Dec. 23, 2022.
What Will the Jobs of the Future Look Like?
With the condition of the economy being as uncertain as ever, it’s important to understand what this means when it comes to the jobs of the future. Workers between the ages of 18 and 24 are now more likely to change jobs about five times on average, which is about twice as many job changes compared to the older generations. In fact, more than 90% of people stated feeling happier at their jobs when they have more control over their work hours and the opportunity to work remotely with about 61% of workers considering switching jobs if they are able to work from home.
