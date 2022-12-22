Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man dies in Olathe crash Monday morning
Olathe police responded to a crash at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the area of East Old 56 Highway, W. 151st Street where they found a man unresponsive.
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
KSNB Local4
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
WIBW
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was murdered. […]
WIBW
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Iowa man dies in crash on SB I-35 in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Department says its investigators as well the Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the deadly crash.
KVOE
WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze
There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
northwestmoinfo.com
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
One dead in fire at Topeka homeless camp
Editor’s Note: A fire spokesman initially reported the sex of the victim, but later said the information had not been confirmed. The story has been edited. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire investigators from the city and state are investigating a deadly fire at a homeless camp along the Kansas River levee in Topeka. A Topeka Police […]
Missouri man dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
WIBW
TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
WIBW
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
republic-online.com
Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Comments / 0