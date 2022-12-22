Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Wayne Co. Library flooded following water line burst, 3,000+ books damaged
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - The Monticello Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at the Wayne County Public Library on Saturday evening. Upon arrival, crews found that a line had burst and was flowing water in the building. According to the Monticello FD, about 5,000 gallons of water were dumped onto the floor and spread throughout the library.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
1450wlaf.com
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
fox56news.com
I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over
An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
wymt.com
Firefighters battle early morning blaze
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:30 Friday morning. Firefighters say two people were inside the home but made it out safely. The home was damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed
Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
fox56news.com
Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock up for extreme weather
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hunkering down is the theme for the next 24-48 hours. In preparation, many are not just stocking up on food and propane, but for animals as well. On Thursday in Richmond, the Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane store, may be the busiest spot in the whole...
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
wchstv.com
Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
wymt.com
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
wymt.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County looking for missing man
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing man. Deputies tell WYMT Kenneth Baldwin, 72, was last seen off East Laurel Road about 10 miles east from London at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is 6 feet tall, 260 pounds and...
