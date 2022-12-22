Read full article on original website
Winners cart away plenty of prizes at Ornament Smash
WARSAW — A last-minute entry and a first-time participant in Ornament Smash won a golf cart three days before Christmas on a snowy Thursday night in Warsaw. 35-year-old Stephanie Faroh of Warsaw won the grand smash, topping off a festive Ornament Smash sponsored by 107.3 WRSW as a major winter storm began blowing through the region.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
WANE-TV
Ice skating closed in Fort Wayne Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The weather caused many businesses to close or pivot. It’s no surprise when we stopped to see if anyone was braving the elements at the Headwaters Ice Rink, it was closed. It’s closed tomorrow but is scheduled to open back up on Monday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
sprintcarandmidget.com
24th Rumble In Fort Wayne Available Live On Pit Row TV
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the second consecutive year, the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will be available for subscribers on PitRow.TV, an affiliate of SPEED SPORT TV. Both days of racing action will be carried in their entirety to fans around the globe. A...
Holiday, storm shopping a double whammy for grocery store crowds
People hit the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm to stock up so they can hunker down.
wfft.com
Light snow Monday, thawing out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The wind continues to decrease and wind chills improve. The week starts off with a quick moving clipper Monday morning. This brings light snow to the area with only a minor accumulation. Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the lower 20s. We get...
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
WNDU
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
wfft.com
LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
wfft.com
How to avoid frozen pipes and meters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With bitterly cold temperatures in the forecast, Fort Wayne City Utilities reminds customers to protect pipes and water meters. These can freeze, causing significant damage and costly repairs. Here are some tips to help residents protect their homes:. Run a small trickle of lukewarm water...
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
wfft.com
Updates released from Parkview Health
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health has updated information about care options and weather closures. At 8:54 Friday morning, Parkview Health announced that due to the winter storm, several locations have closed or are operating with modified hours. The complete listing of impacted locations, including Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay off the roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay home if possible. The Department has crews out plowing and putting down treated sand to improve traction on the city's main roads. It is too cold for salt to have an impact. High winds are causing...
WISH-TV
Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry cancels WANE 15 end-of-year interview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since at least 2012, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will not participate in an end-of-year interview with WANE 15. The mayor’s office told WANE 15 Wednesday morning the mayor canceled the interview and that it will likely not be rescheduled.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
