dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), According to Top Analyst
Popular crypto trader Jason Pizzino is updating his outlook on Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). In a new video update, Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that blockchain scaling solution Polygon could see a more than 30% decline from its current price of $0.798 if it takes out a high timeframe support level.
theblock.co
Top Solana NFT projects DeGods & y00ts are headed to Ethereum and Polygon
Two of the most significant NFT projects on Solana, DeGods and y00ts, announced a migration to new blockchains. DeGods will migrate to Ethereum, whereas y00ts is planned to be bridged to Polygon. DeGods and y00ts, two of the leading non-fungible token collections on Solana, have announced plans to bridge to...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Details 2023 Price Targets for XRP, Dogecoin, Avalanche and Seven Additional Crypto Assets
A popular crypto strategist believes that a number of altcoins including XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) will trade significantly higher in the next 12 months. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,700 Twitter followers that he thinks the macro backdrop will likely improve by December 2023, which could set up rallies for many altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP and Six Altcoins Among Most Googled Crypto Assets of 2022
New data reveals that a handful of altcoins, including Cardano (ADA) and XRP, are among the most googled crypto assets of 2022. According to new research by personal finance website DollarGeek, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most searched-for digital asset both in the world and in the US, followed by popular dog-themed meme assets Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
u.today
Is Solana (SOL) Being Abandoned by Its Developers?
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
CNBC
A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys
These time-tested Buffett stocks are no-brainer buys as we hit the homestretch for 2022.
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
