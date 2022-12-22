ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptogazette.com

Analyst Nicholas Merten Reveals Ethereum Price Target

It’s just been revealed that an analyst revealed a warning to Ethereum holders, which said that a massive collapse could come for ETH. In a new video, crypto strategist Nicholas Merten said that Ethereum has major skeletons in the closet that could see ETH lose as much as 75% of its value from its current price of $1,220.
Specific Catalyst To Boost Bitcoin’s Price

It’s been just revealed that there is a specific catalyst that will boost the price of Bitcoin. Check it out below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,848. Legendary investor Bill Miller made sure to...
Ripple Launches Stablecoin Project For Republic of Palau

Ripple launches a stablecoin project for the Micronesian nation of Palau. The question is if XRP will be involved. Check out the latest reports below. While speaking at a crypto conference in Singapore, Surangel Whipps Jr. the current President of Palau, said that the nation has various projects in the works that use crypto, including a government-issued stablecoin and Binance Pay.
Here’s When The Bitcoin Bull Market Will Return

There are all kinds of crypto predictions, and one of them addresses when the Bitcoin bull market will return. Check out the latest reports below. Crypto veteran Bobby Lee addressed when the crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) bear market could end, warning traders it might take years. In a new CNBC...

