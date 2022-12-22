Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
MrBeast reveals major Hans Zimmer collaboration for latest video
MrBeast worked with award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, with a soundtrack being made exclusively for the biggest YouTuber’s latest video. Ever since MrBeast overtook PewDiePie as the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, he’s been upping the ante with every video. This has earned the content creator various records on YouTube, and records that he’s still breaking years into his time on the platform.
dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 3 ending explained
This is the episode you’ve been waiting for – if you’ve just watched The Witcher: Blood Origin Episode 3 and want a quick catchup on the ending, here you go. We’re heading into the penultimate episode of Blood Origin, and the pieces are falling into place: the power of the monoliths has been established, as has Balor’s haphazard sacrifices for magic; a team of six has been established, with just one more to join the magnificent seven; and Merwyn and Eredin are back on the same side ahead of the coming attack.
Jude Law's daughter in the 'The Holiday' recreated key scenes from the Christmas movie in a nostalgic TikTok clip
Miffy Englefield played the eldest daughter of Jude Law's character Graham in the 2006 Christmas movie "The Holiday."
dexerto.com
Valkyrae responds after getting called out for wearing Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie
YouTube star Valkyrae was quick to respond after fans called her out for wearing a Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie during a recent broadcast amid controversy surrounding the luxury brand. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is a prominent streamer on YouTube, where she boasts over 3 million followers. After presenting an...
dexerto.com
What does SZA stand for? Singer’s stage name explained
Singer-songwriter SZA just released her new album, ‘SOS’ — but new fans might be confused why she chose her stage name. Here’s what the name ‘SZA’ means. SZA is an American singer-songwriter who has been making music since the early 2010s. She released her...
dexerto.com
Happy Valley: Will there be a Season 4 of the BBC drama?
Happy Valley returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day, but is the third season also the final series of the show, or will there be a Season 4?. Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire as Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood, with the official synopsis for Season 3 as follows…. When...
dexerto.com
Keith Lee calls out Picklemeeverything on TikTok over alleged unsafe food practice
Food reviewer Keith Lee has called out ‘Picklemeeverything’ on TikTok over alleged unsafe food practices after another TikTok claimed that pickled products bring an increased risk of botulism. With how easy it is to go viral on TikTok, many of its users have used the popularity of the...
dexerto.com
Who is Ethan Hawke in Glass Onion? Knives Out 2 cameo explained
Ethan Hawke has a brief cameo in Glass Onion, the new Knives Out sequel on Netflix – but who is he in it, and why does he have a cameo?. Glass Onion sees the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the detective extraordinaire who solved the case of the Thrombey patriarch’s death in 2019’s excellent Knives Out.
dexerto.com
Glass Onion viewers can’t believe “hilarious” Hugh Grant cameo
Glass Onion, Daniel Craig’s Knives Out sequel, is streaming on Netflix now – and viewers are raving about the movie’s biggest cameo: Hugh Grant. Glass Onion sees the return of Craig’s Benoit Blanc, the detective extraordinaire who found the doughnut in the doughnut hole in the original Knives Out.
dexerto.com
Asmongold called out for having “homophobic” friends on Twitch stream
Popular WoW streamer and OTK owner Asmongold is being called out by his fans for having “casually homophobic” friends on his Twitch stream. Between all the controversy generated by both OTK and Starforge PCs, it’s been a rough year for Asmongold. He’s been addressing these issues openly on stream, however, and has had support from his fans through a great deal of it.
dexerto.com
Fast X is bringing back a DC star’s dead character
Fast X, the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast and Furious saga, is set to bring back a dead character once played by a huge DC star. Fast X is set to be the biggest Fast and Furious movie yet – literally, as its budget has reportedly ballooned to $340 million, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made.
dexerto.com
Nemesis explains why he’s leaving South Korea after two years
Twitch star and former League pro-player Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovsek explained why he’s leaving South Korea after living there for two years as a streamer for esports organization Gen.G. Back in January 2021, Nemesis joined Gen.G as a Twitch streamer and moved out of Europe to South Korea.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand changes to “cop out” bots ruining DMZ matches
Warzone 2 players have demanded changes to the overpowered bots ruining DMZ matches, with the game’s AI still deeply unpopular. Warzone 2’s ‘Escape from Tarkov’ like mode DMZ has been an absolute hit with fans since its release back in November. However, while popular with the community, players have certainly been vocal about some of the mode’s most pressing issues.
dexerto.com
PewDiePie introduces new puppy ‘Momo’ after pug Maya’s passing
YouTube star PewDiePie has introduced the newest member of his family, a puppy called ‘Momo,’ who he got prior to the unexpected passing of his beloved pet pug Maya earlier this month. Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hasn’t been shy of sharing his day-to-day life with his 111 million YouTube...
dexerto.com
Logan Paul promises to expose CryptoZoo “bad actors” on January 3rd
Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo has been recently called a “scam” by investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla. In response, Logan has promised to “expose bad actors” and offer explanations in an upcoming IMPAULSIVE podcast. Logan Paul recently unveiled that he was developing CryptoZoo, a cryptocurrency-based game. The initial announcement...
dexerto.com
MrBeast shares first thing he’d do as Twitter CEO
In the turbulence following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, people have asked him to step down and give platform leadership to someone else. MrBeast is a name on that ballot, and he’s got a plan for it he takes over as Twitter CEO. When Elon Musk put up a...
dexerto.com
Knives Out 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
Here’s everything we know about Knives Out 3, the next Benoit Blanc mystery, from any release date and trailer details to cast, plot, and more. Move over Poirot, because despite Kenneth Branagh’s best attempts to revive the mustachioed sleuth, another modern-day detective extraordinaire holds the crown: Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.
dexerto.com
Marques Brownlee reveals surprising winner of blind Smartphone camera test
Marques Brownlee’s infamous yearly blind smartphone camera test revealed yet another surprising winner this year, and it’s not the iPhone 14 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro. Smartphone cameras are a strange little thing, as innovations in smartphone design have begun to slow down, tech manufacturers have turned their eyes to wage a war on a new front. The back of your phone.
dexerto.com
Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat
Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal labels Apex Legends a “missed opportunity” after ALGS LAN reveal
ImperialHal has called out Apex Legends for being a “missed opportunity” following the release of the ALGS LAN schedule in 2023. On December 22, the Apex Legends Global Series team revealed that it will host three major LAN tournaments in London during the 2023 season. These events, made...
Comments / 0