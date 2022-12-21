The crypto market could be poised for a price rise going by historical market sentiment data pointed out by the crypto market intelligence tracking platform Santiment. In a tweet, Santiment noted that fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the crypto market had reached their most negative level in five months. This is indicated by the fact that conversations relating to crypto on all major social platforms, including Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Telegram, are leaning towards a major bearish bias.

