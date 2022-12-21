ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
zycrypto.com

The Best Protocols Save You Time: Oryen Network (ORY) And MATIC — ORY Presale Live

The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is constantly changing, and new protocols are making it easier to earn passive income. Oryen Network (ORY) is a multi-use cryptocurrency platform that has recently released teasers of its platform, including significant development on the Oryen Ecosystem that allows users to stake ORY tokens without giving custody of assets to anyone else or using a staking contract.
zycrypto.com

Market Sentiments Reveal Historically Bullish Indicator Has Surfaced

The crypto market could be poised for a price rise going by historical market sentiment data pointed out by the crypto market intelligence tracking platform Santiment. In a tweet, Santiment noted that fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the crypto market had reached their most negative level in five months. This is indicated by the fact that conversations relating to crypto on all major social platforms, including Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Telegram, are leaning towards a major bearish bias.

