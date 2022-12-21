Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
zycrypto.com
The Best Protocols Save You Time: Oryen Network (ORY) And MATIC — ORY Presale Live
The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is constantly changing, and new protocols are making it easier to earn passive income. Oryen Network (ORY) is a multi-use cryptocurrency platform that has recently released teasers of its platform, including significant development on the Oryen Ecosystem that allows users to stake ORY tokens without giving custody of assets to anyone else or using a staking contract.
zycrypto.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) Aims to be Next up to Lead Crypto Market in 2023 As ETH Declines From The Boom
Ethereum (ETH) was one of the cryptocurrencies flying high at the height of the crypto boom last year. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market share touched record highs of $4,891. While the rally to record high was down to price speculation, there have never been doubts about Ethereum’s (ETH) long-term prospects and use case.
zycrypto.com
Market Sentiments Reveal Historically Bullish Indicator Has Surfaced
The crypto market could be poised for a price rise going by historical market sentiment data pointed out by the crypto market intelligence tracking platform Santiment. In a tweet, Santiment noted that fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the crypto market had reached their most negative level in five months. This is indicated by the fact that conversations relating to crypto on all major social platforms, including Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Telegram, are leaning towards a major bearish bias.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Bulls Attempt Breakout Move As XRP Army Envisions $1 XRP By Q1 2023
BTC, ETH, XRP, and ADA record an uptick in value entering Christmas week. On the other hand, DOGE is still struggling post-Elon Musk poll and traded lower by 8% in the past 7 days. With the new year approaching, bulls are pushing their favourite coins to start the year on...
Comments / 0