Today, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newark Valley High School Student Council held its annual pancake breakfast for senior citizens. Visitors found sausage, eggs, coffee and, of course, pancakes among the options at the Newark Valley Fire Station. Students had the chance to interact with the community members, some even reconnecting with those they knew when they were younger.

NEWARK VALLEY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO