Nope. Wrestling Legend Confirms His In-Ring Career Is Over
He’s done. Retirement is a tricky subject for wrestlers as it can be hard to hang up their boots for the final time. While more mainstream athletes have to complete one more season, wrestlers are able to go out and have one more match at almost anytime they want. That makes officially retiring harder than it seems, but one legend seems pretty sure he is out.
Another Run? Former WWE Star Lana Thinks Miro Will Return To WWE
He’ll be back? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling landscape as there is now a new major promotion where top stars can go. After decades of WWE dominance, AEW offers a brand new place for wrestlers to try their hand on a big stage. Several WWE stars have already made the jump, but now another one may be considering a return somewhere down the road.
WATCH: Three AEW Stars Make A Whole Lot Of Money
They got paid. There are several talented stars on the AEW roster, many of whom have been getting the biggest exposure of their wrestling careers. In some cases, wrestlers who have wrestled elsewhere for years are getting a chance to show their skills to the masses. Now one such wrestler, plus two younger stars, are getting quite another reward to go with what they have already earned.
Try Again: Former World Champion Likely Making WWE Return In January
Welcome back. There have been a lot of changes to the WWE roster this year as several wrestlers have been brought back to the company after lengthy absences. This has mainly been due to the change in regime, as Triple H now has a major hand in running the company. That means many names Triple H championed in NXT are back, and now another seems ready to join the list.
Return: Missing SmackDown Star Set For Return Next Week With New Focus
Welcome back. There are all kinds of things that go into making a wrestling character work. If the package isn’t entirely right, things might not go as planned. This can require all kinds of tweaks and adjustments, with a star occasionally needing to be switched up in a big way. Now another WWE star will be doing just that and we know when to expect the debut of the new presentation.
They Need Plans: WWE Looking For Backup Plan If Rock Cannot Work WrestleMania 39
Maybe or not. We are just over three months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means WWE is starting to put together its plans for the biggest event of the year. That is a tricky situation as there are all kinds of moving parts, including pieces that are not even in the company at the moment. The fact that a missing star might be the show’s feature attraction makes this more complicated, so WWE needs a backup plan.
That’s Big: D-Von Dudley Reportedly Nearly Fired Over Recent Independent Show Situation
That’s a bit more serious. There are a lot of people who come together to make a WWE show work and several of them are rarely seen on camera. In addition to the wrestlers who get all of the spotlight, there are all kinds of people who work hard to make the show a success. Those are people who help get the wrestlers ready, but WWE almost let one go over a recent incident.
He’s In: Kevin Owens Reveals Current WWE Contract Status And Likely Future
He has a future. There are a lot of talented stars on the WWE roster and it can be easy for some of them to get lost in the shuffle. At the same time, it can be difficult for someone to stand out, but talent has a tendency to rise to the top. You know a star when you see one and now another star has let us know some things about their current contract status, as well as their future.
Well Deserved: This Recent AEW Match Praised “Unanimously” Backstage
They deserve the praise. AEW has a rather interesting blend of talent on their roster, which allows them to do all kinds of different things. The company can present a variety of matches and styles of wrestling, meaning that different fans are going to be able to enjoy different matches. Now one of their recent matches is receiving some special praise for doing things right.
Impact Wrestling Results – December 22, 2022
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We’re still getting closer to Hard To Kill and now it seems that a Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray showdown is imminent. If there is one thing that this company has loved over the years, it is pushing the heck out of former ECW stars. Other than that, Jordynne Grace is getting ready to face Mickie James in what should be a heck of a pay per view Knockouts Title match. Let’s get to it.
They’re In: Backstage Reaction To NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event
It’s something for them. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and it can be difficult for the company to find something for all of them to do. One of the best things that WWE has done is split its roster into three different groups. This includes the NXT developmental roster, whose primary goal is to be promoted up to the main roster. Several of them have been getting a bit of a preview lately and it is going well.
If You Need Her: WWE Hall Of Famer Ready For Royal Rumble If Needed (It Would Work)
She would work. In about a month, WWE will present its annual Royal Rumble event. As always, this will be one of the trickiest shows of the year, as it will feature a pair of Royal Rumble matches. With a total of sixth wrestlers between the two of them, those matches are going to require all hands on deck. Now a legend is offering her services if she is needed for the match.
He’s Still Got It: John Cena Proves His Drawing Power In WWE
He’s kind of a big deal. There are certain stars who have reached the very top level in WWE history. You do not get to see very many wrestlers become the face of the company, but those who are have become household names in WWE. Now one of the stars is making a special return for what seems to be one night only, but he is already making one heck of an impact.
SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
It’s a taped show from Chicago, which means the fans should be livelier than most regular crowds. Since it is the Christmas season, the main event is a Miracle On 34th Street Fight as Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Imperium, but we also have a gauntlet match for a future Women’s Title match. Let’s get to it.
