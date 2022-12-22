Read full article on original website
wfdd.org
At SECCA, Beverly McIver's bold and intense paintings come 'Full Circle'
There was an error loading the media player. Beverly McIver: Full Circle, a survey of over 50 paintings by the acclaimed North Carolina artist, is the new exhibition going on at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in Winston-Salem. The Greensboro native has won prizes from the American Academy in Rome among others, and her feature-length HBO documentary Raising Renee was nominated for an Emmy.
WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
Carousel Christmas in the Park | Burlington’s historic Dentzel Carousel spins again!
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel is back open and ready to take you on a spin!. Thursday, the park hosted a ribbon cutting and a ceremonial first ride to kick off the grand re-opening of its 100-year-old carousel which is now fully renovated. Carousel Christmas...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC
Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community. “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
WXII 12
Oh baby! Santa visits newborns at Moses Cone Hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here comes old Saint Nicholas to Cone Health Women's & Children's center!. These little ones were gifted the chance to meet Mr. Claus. The jolly old elf took the time out of his busy schedule to spread some cheer and take some festive photos while he was there.
Car shop in Winston-Salem pays bill for pastor who was in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a Christmas miracle for a Winston-Salem pastor who has faced hardship after hardship. Bishop Charles Edward Gwynn, Jr. has faced many obstacles in life. He says he lost his mother and dogs back in 2018 and a year before that, his home caught fire,...
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
WRAL
BRITE Futures program provides middle and high schoolers an inside look into life sciences careers
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. There’s no better way for students to learn than with hands-on experience. But, for many years, because of the nature of the work, fields like the life sciences felt inaccessible to young people. There's a local program that’s providing middle and...
High Point University
HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC
Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
WXII 12
A place to call home: 'I just want a family who will love me,' says boy awaiting adoption
N.C. — Elijah is a 13-year-old boy living in foster care who is ready for his forever family. "I want a loving and caring family. A family who is active and likes to do things, likes go to parks and be out and about exploring the world would be great."
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
Search underway for missing kayaker at NC lake
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
WXII 12
Summerfield firefighter found dead on Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line in a truck, swerving off the road, down into an embankment and hitting a tree. Hall died on the scene at...
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar
United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
BLOG: Winter Weather in the Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong winds and frigid temperatures pass through the Triad Friday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your...
