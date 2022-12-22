There was an error loading the media player. Beverly McIver: Full Circle, a survey of over 50 paintings by the acclaimed North Carolina artist, is the new exhibition going on at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in Winston-Salem. The Greensboro native has won prizes from the American Academy in Rome among others, and her feature-length HBO documentary Raising Renee was nominated for an Emmy.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO