Cathay Pacific Increases Bangalore Service in March 2023
Cathay Pacific in March 2023 plans to restore additional passenger service on Hong Kong – Bangalore route, currently served by Airbus A350-900XWB. From 04MAR23, the airline to resume 3rd weekly flight, operating on Saturdays. CX623 HKG2035 – 0030+1BLR 359 246. CX624 BLR0130 – 0925HKG 359 357. Schedule...
KLM NS23 Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 23DEC22
KLM this past week filed latest service adjustments to its planned intercontinental network for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest adjustment as of 23DEC22 as follows. Amsterdam – Bangalore eff 26MAR23 Increase from previously filed 3 weekly to 7, 777-200ER/787-9 (Frequency increase previously not covered) Amsterdam – Bangkok...
Eurowings Discover Adds Monastir / Montpellier in NS23
Eurowings Discover in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce additional short-haul service from Frankfurt, where it plans to launch Monastir in May, followed by Montpellier in June. Planned operation as follows. Frankfurt – Monastir eff 02MAY23 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 22MAY23) 4Y214/LH4254 FRA0920 – 1055MIR 32A...
ANA March 2023 Brussels Operations – 25DEC22
ANA last week announced planned operation on Tokyo Narita – Brussels route, scheduled in March 2023. The Star Alliance member plans to operate 2 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, from 11MAR23 to 25MAR23. NH231 NRT1100 – 1740BRU 789 36. NH232 BRU2005 – 1740+1NRT 789 36. Operations...
Belavia UAE 1Q23 Operation Changes
Belavia Belorusian Airlines from mid-January 2023 is adjusting operational frequencies to the United Arab Emirates. Announced by the airline this week, planned frequency adjustment for the remainder of Northern winter 2022/23 season as follows. Minsk – Dubai eff 17JAN23 Increase from 2 to 5 weekly, 737 MAX 8. B2717...
TUI Airways NS23 UK Network Additions – 25DEC22
TOM760 BFS1125 – 1445MLB 789 4. eff 29MAY23 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served until November 2018) 24MAY23 – 30SEP23 2 weekly 737-800/MAX 8/A320 (Last served until October 2018) TOM762 EMA0700 – 1320AYT 320 6. TOM248 EMA1350 – 2010AYT 737 3. TOM763 AYT1430 – 1700EMA 320 6...
Condor Nov/Dec 2023 Widebody Operations – 25DEC22
Airbus A330-200 Frankfurt – Cancun 01NOV23 – 09DEC23 3 weekly. Frankfurt –Puerto Plata – Santo Domingo – Frankfurt 05NOV23 – 03DEC23 1 weekly. Frankfurt – Cancun 4 weekly (7 from 13DEC23) Frankfurt – Cape Town. 3 weekly. Frankfurt – Grenada – Bridgetown...
Kuwait Airways NS23 Europe Service Changes – 24DEC22
Kuwait Airways this past week filed various changes to its planned operation for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Planned changes as of 24DEC22 as follows. 3 weekly service with various aircraft. Planned 4th weekly from 18APR23 removed. Following aircraft replaces 777-300ER. 26MAR23 – 16APR23 A320neo. 19APR23 – 03MAY23...
Airbus A380 1Q23 Passenger Network – 25DEC22
ANA (All Nippon Airways) Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 5 weekly (3 from 03MAR23. Schedules pending) Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 6 weekly (3 from 12JAN23, 4 from 02FEB23, 7 from 02MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Sydney 12JAN23 – 28FEB23 3 weekly. British Airways. London Heathrow – Chicago...
