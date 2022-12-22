Read full article on original website
Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers observed a car driving westbound on East 16th Street around South Washington Avenue. Officers noticed the car was weaving in and out of the lane, and had a driver's headlight out. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled into the Cenex gas station at 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Angela Dawn Brandes, 48 of Sedalia, was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail. Brandes was booked and released on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree
A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart
You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies spotted a vehicle in motion on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was known to Deputies to have a revoked driving status. The vehicle was stopped at the Temp Stop store, 4575 South Limit Avenue. Deputies got out and spoke with the driver, Vladimir T. Shalnev, 36, of Sedalia. During a consent search of the vehicle, Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are being sought through the Pettis County Prosecutor.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
City of Sedalia Notes Holiday Schedule
City of Sedalia offices will be closed in observance of the holidays beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 10:45 a.m. and all day on Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (observed) and Monday, Jan. 2 New Year’s Day (observed). All trash pick-ups for the week of Dec. 19 and the week...
Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to Smithton Youth Sports Complex
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently gave an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Smithton Youth Sports Complex located south of Sedalia on Highway TT. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
Think Branson Is Exciting? Wait Until You See It In Wintertime!
When it comes to small towns, Missouri has quite a few of them. The population of Sedalia isn't more than 22,000. You may not think about a big tourist attraction like Branson Missouri as a small town, but it is. The population isn't much more than 12,000 people. But it is a place you can visit year round, and in the wintertime, it is just as active and vibrant. Don't believe me? Let me share these options to prove my point.
Snow Removal Plan in Place at Heckart Center
The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night at the Heckart Community Center with four members present and one via cell phone. The meeting was postponed by one week due to several members under the weather last week. Also, the November meeting was canceled, therefore the board approved the minutes from their Oct. 13 meeting and paid bills for October and November.
Warming Shelter Open Tonight in Sedalia
The shelter is located at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. 4th Street. The forecast calls for a low of 22 tonight, and a high of 31 Saturday. The low for Saturday night is expected to be 18. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 40, and on Monday, a 50...
