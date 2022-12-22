Read full article on original website
Related
nepm.org
Feds and Massachusetts Dept. of Correction reach agreement over mental health care for prisoners
After almost two years of negotiating, the Massachusetts U.S. attorney has reached agreement with the state Department of Correction regarding the treatment of prisoners struggling with mental illnesses. The agreement calls for the following changes at DOC facilities:. improved mental health care and training for correctional staff. creation of a...
WBUR
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
Unbelievable Dinosaur Fossils Found Right in Massachusetts
I lived in Massachusetts from age 0-18, and no one told me that there were dinosaur fossils. You HAVE to be kidding. If you do live in Massachusetts, or anywhere within a three hour drive of Holyoke, you may have to take a drive to see these fossils for yourself.
Need help amid holiday season stress? Here are Mass. resources, hotlines
Recognizing the heightened stress the holiday season may usher in, Secretary of State Bill Galvin joined district attorneys and advocates this week to spotlight resources and hotlines available to Bay Staters experiencing mental illness, substance abuse addiction and domestic violence. While it may seem incongruous to discuss health and safety...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
Yahoo!
Thousands of Alaskans haven't received food stamps in months, with no relief in sight
Tabytha Gardener and William Foord say this Christmas holiday season feels quieter, more subdued than usual. Normally, Christmas dinner for the Anchorage couple includes a prime rib roast or a turkey with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, a green bean casserole, corn for the picky ones, rolls, pumpkin and pecan pie, and apple cider.
healthleadersmedia.com
BCBS Massachusetts Forms Value-Based Payment Agreements to Address Inequities
The payer giant has signed contracts with four health systems in a milestone initiative. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) announced value-based contracts with four health systems with the aim of reducing racial and ethnic inequities in care. The health insurer said the agreements are the first...
Owners of Northampton nursing home reaches settlement over substance use disorder needs
A Connecticut-based company operating nursing homes throughout Massachusetts, including Northampton, has reached a settlement by the Attorney General's Office over failure to meet the needs of residents with substance use disorder.
Keller @ Large: Baker reflects on his most difficult decisions, future of the GOP
BOSTON --Governor Charlie Baker leaves his office next month as one of the nation's most popular governors. He recently sat down with WBZ-TV's Jon Keller to reflect -- here is what he said: Question: Why wait until the end of your time in office to issue pardons? "I think part of the issue there is those are difficult decisions. Not just for us but people forget that this isn't the federal government. Pardons and commutations go through a pretty significant process and ultimately land in front of the governor's council, who has to make decisions with respect to these. We've done a...
nepm.org
As housing bias in Massachusetts persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
proclaimerscv.com
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
commonwealthmagazine.org
No clear answers on Sudders’s shift in tone
LAST WEEK, Marylou Sudders sounded like she wanted to stay on as the state’s secretary of health and human services. This week, she put in her retirement papers. What happened between last week and this week is unclear, but rumors are swirling. Sudders has served eight years as the...
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm
New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
Massachusetts man convicted of trafficking 4 tons of cocaine hidden in furniture
NEW YORK — A Massachusetts man was convicted on Tuesday for his role in trafficking 4 tons of cocaine from Puerto Rico to at least four continental U.S. states by concealing the narcotics in hollowed-out furniture. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern...
NECN
After Nero's Law, Mass. Veterinarians Learn How to Train EMTs to Care for Wounded K9s
Emergency responders across Massachusetts are now learning how to care for police dogs following the implementation of Nero's Law. The legislation is named after the K9 injured in a shooting that killed his partner, Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018. Up until it was signed into law this year, Massachusetts did not allow emergency medical personnel to treat and transport police K9s injured on the job.
CNET
What New England Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels in Massachusetts
With nearly 4 gigawatts of total installed photovoltaic capacity, Massachusetts has one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the US. Despite inclement weather impacting parts of fall, winter and spring, high electricity rates and attractive solar policies have made solar panels popular in the Bay State. According to CNET's corporate...
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
Comments / 3