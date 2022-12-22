ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Zacks.com

Duke Energy's (DUK) Arm Opens Duette Solar Plant in Florida

DUK - Free Report) appreciated 0.6% on Nov 10, after the company announced the commencement of operations at its Duette solar plant in Florida. The facility is in sync with Duke Energy’s strategy to expand its solar energy portfolio and help it achieve its objective of completing 10 new solar projects by 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

$2.4 million for Lofts at Cathedral apartments wins DIA approval

The Vestcor Companies Inc. is asking the city for nearly $2.4 million in forgivable and deferred principal loans for its proposed multifamily renovation of the former Community Connections/YWCA building in Downtown’s Cathedral District. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 5-0 on Dec. 21 to sign off on $2,398,400 in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company

John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Walt Disney World to build affordable housing for theme park employees

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to build 1,300 affordable houses for workers at its Disney World Florida theme park. Real estate company The Michaels Organization will work as the developer...
FLORIDA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022

If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
FLORIDA STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Jacksonville (FL) Budgets $14M to Relocate Marine Fire Station and Dock

The Jacksonville (FL) Downtown Investment Authority has completed negotiations with a riverfront landowner to buy property to replace a marine fire station being demolished at the former Kids Kampus as part of Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel project, JaxDailyRecord.com reported. The DIA board voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

What's new and coming to Town Center

The construction walls are up at Gucci, which is remodeling the former Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics space at 4813 River City Drive, No. 143. The luxury retailer sells men’s, women’s and children’s fashions, jewelry, handbags, décor and more. Signs on the construction walls say it will open in February.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings

Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts

People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements

The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

