For residents of Florida, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunshine State?
Zacks.com
Duke Energy's (DUK) Arm Opens Duette Solar Plant in Florida
DUK - Free Report) appreciated 0.6% on Nov 10, after the company announced the commencement of operations at its Duette solar plant in Florida. The facility is in sync with Duke Energy’s strategy to expand its solar energy portfolio and help it achieve its objective of completing 10 new solar projects by 2022.
Jacksonville Daily Record
$2.4 million for Lofts at Cathedral apartments wins DIA approval
The Vestcor Companies Inc. is asking the city for nearly $2.4 million in forgivable and deferred principal loans for its proposed multifamily renovation of the former Community Connections/YWCA building in Downtown’s Cathedral District. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 5-0 on Dec. 21 to sign off on $2,398,400 in...
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company
John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Walt Disney World to build affordable housing for theme park employees
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to build 1,300 affordable houses for workers at its Disney World Florida theme park. Real estate company The Michaels Organization will work as the developer...
fox13news.com
Tips for homeowners to get by with impacts of property insurance
One week ago, Governor Ron DeSantis signed property insurance reform. The goal is to stabilize the insurance market by making it more competitive, which in turn will save homeowners money, but there is still work to be done.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022
If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount store chain Big Lots opened its newest Florida store location in Live Oak.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida could receive a payment of $4,000.
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Jacksonville (FL) Budgets $14M to Relocate Marine Fire Station and Dock
The Jacksonville (FL) Downtown Investment Authority has completed negotiations with a riverfront landowner to buy property to replace a marine fire station being demolished at the former Kids Kampus as part of Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel project, JaxDailyRecord.com reported. The DIA board voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve a...
Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
What's new and coming to Town Center
The construction walls are up at Gucci, which is remodeling the former Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics space at 4813 River City Drive, No. 143. The luxury retailer sells men’s, women’s and children’s fashions, jewelry, handbags, décor and more. Signs on the construction walls say it will open in February.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings
Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts
People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
fox13news.com
'Don't Tread On Me': Florida's newest license plate features Gadsden Flag design
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida drivers now have two new specialty license plate options to choose from during their next visit to the DMV. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released two new designs: an updated Florida Gators plate, and a new Gadsden Flag plate. The latter features...
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
New laws to take effect in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year will bring several new laws to Florida. These 2023 laws come from this year’s legislative session and also include bills passed during the December special session. Some of the bills include a lobbying ban, health screenings and parts of the property insurance...
ormondbeachobserver.com
FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements
The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
