ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man and woman in their 70s found dead after home went up in flames in southeast Houston

By Charly Edsitty via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOQUo_0jrJwe4g00

A man and a woman died in a house fire in southeast Houston overnight, firefighters confirmed.

The fire broke out at a home on Hemlock Street near Floral Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the couple who died were both in their late 70s.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 to report flames.

When firefighters arrived, they executed a primary search of the property.

That's when the front porch of the home collapsed, fire officials said. A firefighter went missing for a short period of time, but was thankfully located and not injured.

The man who died was located at the back side of the home, firefighters said. The woman was missing at first -- but officials said she was also found dead a short time later.

She had reportedly spoken to a family member an hour before the fire broke out and made plans to welcome family members to the home.

The couple's adult children take turns visiting the home and looking after their parents, family members told ABC13.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still being determined, but some heating appliances were found at the front of the home. Investigators are looking into whether they may have been the cause.

Fire officials are reminding everyone to stay safe as temperatures drop.

"As you know, the weather is about to take a turn in the next few hours. Always be mindful of those space heaters. Keep three feet away from all combustibles," Capt. Sedrick Robinett said.

Family at the scene told ABC13 that one of the couple's family members is a part of the Houston Fire Department. They work in the call center and were on shift when the call for their loved ones' home came in.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 6

I C U
4d ago

Lord Please, Have Mercy! As we Stand, in The Gap of Prayer on behalf of the family , love one neighbor's and friends in this hour and time . Please continue to protect and cover us all . Removing every bad spirit that's not of you from those who don't know you for themselves . Teach us all to number our day's for we need you Lord more that ever . Let your spirit be in and of us just as the dew cover's the morning grass, in day. In the strong and powerful name of your son Christ Jesus! Amen!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend

HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy