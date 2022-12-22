GUC offers cold weather advice on energy savings, freezing pipes

Extreme cold expected today prompted Greenville Utilities to offer advice about energy usage and freezing pipes.

A heating system on average uses 60 percent of a home’s energy, an advisory from the utility said, and the efficiency of heat pump equipment is reduced in severely cold weather, forcing the backup supply to come on more often. This backup heat could be three times more expensive than the heat pump alone, the utility said.

To save energy usage and lower costs, set thermostats at the lowest comfortable setting, the utility said. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends a setting of 68 degrees. Every degree is worth 3-5 percent in operating costs.

“Once you find a comfortable setting, don’t turn it up and down. Set it and forget it. Keeping the same setting throughout the season will give you the greatest savings,” the utility said.

In winter only, if you are leaving your house for a few days, turn your heat down on your heat pump system — but not so much that your pipes will freeze.

For other forms of heat, adjust thermostats as needed daily, and throughout the day. The Department of Energy recommends a setting of 68 degrees (or lower). If you’re gone for several hours or more, set the thermostat at 55 degrees.

Be sure to turn the thermostat down at night and cover up with blankets, the release said.

It is less expensive to turn your heating system down during the day when the home is unoccupied. It takes less energy to bring the inside temperature up to your desired comfort level than it would if you left the system up all day.

Space heaters are expensive to operate. It can be economical, however, to use a space heater in a small, unheated area such as a bathroom for short periods of time. If you use the space heater to warm up one small room for 30 minutes in the morning, you can have that added comfort for less than $2.70 on your monthly bill.

It is cheaper to heat a small room with a space heater than to raise the temperature of the entire home with the central heating system, but space heaters running on high cost about 18 cents/hour to operate. That may not sound expensive, but there are 720 hours in a month. Running a space heater constantly will cost $129.60 by the end of the month.

Be sure to keep furnace filters clean, and make sure your heating system is operating efficiently. You can save 10–15 percent on energy costs by keeping your filters clean.

Make sure your home is well-insulated and airtight. Weatherstrip and caulk windows and doors to seal small cracks.

Water heating

Next to heating the home, water heating is the second largest user of energy — accounting for about 20 percent of the family’s energy budget. In order to save on your water heating use, GUC advises the following:

Fix the drips. One drop of hot water a second is nearly 500 gallons of wasted energy a month down the drain, not to mention the wasted water.Take a shower instead of a bath. An average shower requires half the water of a bath.Install a flow restrictor on your showerhead to save hot water. Flow restrictors limit the flow to 3 gallons or less per minute and can save up to $25 a year.Don’t keep hot water running while washing dishes or shaving.Insulate your water heater, but first check the manufacturer’s specifications as some cannot be insulated, due to safety hazards.Set the temperature as reasonably low as possible. Although manufacturers used to set water heater thermostats at 140 degrees, most households usually only need them set at 120 degree. For each 10 degrees reduction in water temperature, you can save between 3-5 percent in energy costs.

Frozen pipes

Freezing temperatures can also cause unprotected water pipes to freeze, causing damage to your home as well as problems for our system’s water pressure.

Insulate pipes in unheated parts of the home (like crawl spaces).Open doors on cabinets below sinks to allow warmer room air to circulate around the plumbing.Disconnect water hoses from outdoor spigots.Protect your lawn sprinkler systems. Irrigation line breaks and sprinklers spraying onto sidewalks and roadways will quickly lead to serious public safety hazards and expensive repairs.Locate the master water shut-off valve in your home now in case you experience a burst pipe and need to cut your water off in a hurry.