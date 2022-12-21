Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?
With less than a week to go before we turn the page on 2022, it's fair to say it's been one of the worst years for investors in a long time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered respective bear markets, with the major indexes on track to deliver their worst returns since 2008.
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages
Competitive strategy is about being different. It means deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value. -- Michael E. Porter. Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors, first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing.
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Splunk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
SNY Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock
Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report. According...
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Innovative Industrial Properties and InvenTrust Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/17/23, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 1/13/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of SHO's recent stock price of $9.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SHO shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IIPR to open 1.77% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.
Why You Should Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
A common theme among value-oriented investors is that you have to buy when others are fearful. That is exactly the situation today with 3M (NYSE: MMM), which has seen its stock trend largely lower since 2018. If you have the stomach to take a contrarian stance, however, now could be a great time to add this stock to your portfolio.
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Are Investors Undervaluing Atlanticus (ATLC) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Gerdau (GGB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
From a technical perspective, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BLDR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. Considered an important signifier...
