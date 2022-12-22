ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDEF

Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages

Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Blount County warming shelter open during Christmas weekend

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of people are homeless in Blount County, and a warming shelter in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville is up and running around the clock for those seeking relief from the frigid weather. “This was alright,” Frank Greico said. “I...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
waewradio.com

Cumberland County Is The Community Of The Year!

Mayor Allen Foster has announced it was his honor to accept the 2022 Upper Cumberland Development District “Community of the Year” award on behalf of Cumberland County. Mayor Foster said this award to Cumberland County is the culmination of teamwork across our county and city governments with the support of state and federal legislators. Mayor Foster added that he is proud to be the County Mayor in a community that works together to enhance opportunities for growth and sustained success while keeping the things that make it our hometown.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Mail theft reported across East Tennessee

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. “Two males were injured in the crash, one with serious injuries that was transported to UT...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

