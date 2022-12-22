Read full article on original website
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Goodbye, arctic air; New Year’s looks much warmer than Christmas
The temperature on New Year’s Eve could be close to 50° warmer than it was on Christmas Eve. The arctic blast that unloaded on Tennessee for the Christmas holiday is about to be quickly dislodged, and a pattern change to milder weather is afoot. Temperatures could approach 50°...
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
wvlt.tv
Ceiling collapse injures firefighter after Christmas Eve fire in Powell community
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A firefighter was injured after a ceiling collapsed on him during the overhaul process following a house fire on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Crews responded to the house on Overton Lane and found fire coming from the back of...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
Knox County Rescue Squad works mission in Campbell County
A reported swift water rescue mission was underway early Friday in Campbell County.
WBIR
Rural Metro: Two house fires on Christmas Eve
Rural Metro responded to two separate house fires on Christmas Eve. One on Crowne Point in West Knox County and one in Powell.
CCSO: 4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six people are dead after a house fire in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The Cumberland County Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on Plateau Road early Monday morning, CCSO said. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames,...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
WATE
Blount County warming shelter open during Christmas weekend
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of people are homeless in Blount County, and a warming shelter in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville is up and running around the clock for those seeking relief from the frigid weather. “This was alright,” Frank Greico said. “I...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Is The Community Of The Year!
Mayor Allen Foster has announced it was his honor to accept the 2022 Upper Cumberland Development District “Community of the Year” award on behalf of Cumberland County. Mayor Foster said this award to Cumberland County is the culmination of teamwork across our county and city governments with the support of state and federal legislators. Mayor Foster added that he is proud to be the County Mayor in a community that works together to enhance opportunities for growth and sustained success while keeping the things that make it our hometown.
wvlt.tv
Mail theft reported across East Tennessee
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
wvlt.tv
Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. “Two males were injured in the crash, one with serious injuries that was transported to UT...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
