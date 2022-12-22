North Idaho's Potato Boys are building on the hype they started last year with their viral ski film, Famous Potatoes

Nutcracker dolls go on display in many American homes each Christmas, then they get packed away. But it’s a holiday wonderland year-round in the house of North Idaho resident C.J. Davis, who keeps her massive collection of nutcrackers out permanently in an upstairs room. There’s a lot of history there, and dusting, among the figures tucked neatly on shelves. “There are between 2,000 and 3,000 nutcrackers; I’d say about 2,800...

HAYDEN, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO