Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Offensive Meetings

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins
“First half, we gave up a couple explosive plays,” Rasul Douglas said. “The second half, OG came in, cursed us out bad and just like, ‘We’ve got to play better.’ I thought the second half, we played better.”
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft
Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind...
Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension
Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
901
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0