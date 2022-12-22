Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
California Historic Landmarks in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lot of regional historic buildings are located in Old Sacramento. According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the area’s historical prominence is due in part to it being the “western terminus of the Pony Express postal system, the first transcontinental railroad, and the transcontinental telegraph.” These are all […]
Sacramento Observer
OBSERVER 2022 Person of The Year: Shonna McDaniels
Shonna McDaniels spent a lot of time lying down this year. The local artist slipped from a ladder while working on a community mural project and broke her foot. As a person who is constantly on the go and doing something, usually for other people, being unable to move pained her as much as the injury itself. The initial injury turned into others and she also developed life-threatening blood clots from being prone for an extended period.
How a California city was named after a New Jersey Senator and Mexican-American War veteran
(KTXL) — The City of Stockton in Central California owes its name to a man who fought against slavery in Africa but was not an abolitionist at home, who was a pivotal figure in the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War, and who was the grandson of one of the signers […]
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Bayside in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of people celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday at Bayside Church. Four services were held throughout the day at the Roseville location. "It's just a moment to pause," said senior pastor Andrew McCourt. "We're hoping that they get a stop but that they get to connect with something a little bit deeper."
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy
Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
Military.com
Family Devastated by Marine's Death
The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi, California, said the family is devastated and can't fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss. On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.
KCRA.com
Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport flight delays leave some sleeping overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many trying to leave town for the holiday season, Sacramento International Airport is experiencing travel delays going into the weekend. There are at least 124 delayed flights and 43 cancellations at SMF on Friday according to FlightAware. Christian Proano, whose Thursday night flight to Seattle...
KCRA.com
Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
nomadlawyer.org
The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, California : You Shouldn’t Miss
Tourist Attraction – A must visit in California – The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, founded in 1886, is a beautiful and historic Catholic church, located in Sacramento, the capital of the state of California. It is the mother church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. The cathedral is located downtown on the corner of 11th Streets and K Streets.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend
(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
Comments / 0