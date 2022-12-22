The physics of Santa could answer Christmas questions

Santa Claus’ Christmas Eve activities have always required a leap of faith for believers. After all, if it takes nearly seven hours to fly from New York to Los Angeles, no one could deliver presents to children around the world in just one night. And there is no way a guy with a stomach like a “bowl full of jelly” could fit down a chimney or through cracks around doors and windows now that chimneys and fireplaces are much less common. Right? Maybe not.

Thanks to none-other than Albert Einstein, one physicist has endeavored to use cold hard science to prove that Santa can in fact make the trip. As a little girl, physicist Katy Sheen craved a rational explanation for Santa’s magic. Now, as a professor at the University of Exeter, she sometimes holds symposia to explain that scientific concepts like the Doppler Effect and the Theory of Special Relativity can explain how Santa can deliver presents to hundreds of millions of children in one night.Mixing science with the magic of Christmas is a tricky game, but Sheen thinks the miraculous things that Santa does can be explained rationally.

So, Sheen did the math and discovered that the Theory of Special Relativity can explain how Santa fits down a chimney. This theory states that the speed of light is constant and that all physical laws are applicable to an object regardless of its velocity. Crucially, Einstein suggested that objects moving at extreme velocities will shrink along their direction of travel.

Sheen calculated how fast Father Christmas would have to travel by factoring in the number of households around the world likely to be celebrating Christmas, along with the number of children likely to be in them. Visiting nearly a billion children overnight would mean he would have to travel over 6 million mph. At these extreme speeds, Mr. Claus shrinks — or gets thinner — in the direction he is traveling and thus get through very small openings. However, he has to be careful to not stop too long for the treats left for him and the reindeer or they could grow back to full size!

Special Relativity also explains why Santa doesn’t appear to visibly age. Traveling at great speeds can slow down clocks, and thus the aging process. According to this “time dilation” part of the theory, traveling at speeds approaching the speed of light theoretically allows Santa to travel into the future, while the rest of us, moving at normal speeds, experience only regular time.

Sheen refers to another scientific principle called the “Doppler Effect” to explain why children can’t hear Santa arrive. The Doppler Effect states that the frequency of sound increases as the source of the sound moves toward the listener and decreases in pitch as it moves away. We observe this in the sudden change in pitch when a wailing ambulance or a train locomotive with whistle blowing passes by. Consequently, the sound of bells and Santa’s deep ho, ho, ho get higher in pitch, beyond the human range of hearing, as he approaches and then go silent when he moves on.

While Sheen doesn’t plan on releasing a paper on these theories, she does encourage everyone to think about the possible science and math behind Santa’s magic — and to leave Santa just a small snack since he doesn’t have much time to eat it.

Sheen, as well as we at A Time for Science, hope these explanation for Santa’s delivery system, the envy of FedEx and UPS, will inspire children to take a greater interest in science and math and keep the magic of Christmas alive.

With my appreciation to Dr. Katy Sheen, John T. Bray.

John and Nancy Bray are founders of A Time for Science Nature and Science Learning Center, at Contentnea Creek and in Greenville. A Time for Science is in a public/private partnership with the N.C. Museum of Natural Science.