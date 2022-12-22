ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Greene County Center welcomes new youth development extension agent

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
 4 days ago

SNOW HILL — The N.C. Cooperative Extension welcomed Carly Taylor, a new 4-H Youth Development agent to the Greene County Center last month.

Taylor is a Clemson University graduate and formerly worked as a 4-H agent for the Clemson University Extension Service before joining the Greene County Center.

The 31-year-old accepted the role after moving to Vanceboro, she said. Her interest in agriculture dates back to childhood.

“My dad is a farmer, so I grew up in that realm and it just kind of stuck,” she said.

As a youth development agent, she organizes school and community 4-H programming where young people complete projects in health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

The four Hs stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health.

Taylor is currently working on the Coastal Plains Chicken Project, a program that allows kids to care for their own chickens. “It is an opportunity for kids to sign up to get chickens of their own. They can get broilers, which are meat chickens, or they can get layers, for eggs,” she said.

Participants will pre-order chicks from the extension and before receiving them and attend an orientation where they will learn basic caretaking. Participants will track their progress throughout the project and have the opportunity to show their chickens at the 2022 Coastal Plains Chicken Show on May 9 at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena.

At the conclusion of the project, participants will take laying hens home and broiler chickens will be donated to local food banks. The deadline to register for the program is Dec. 31 and youth must be enrolled in 4-H to participate.

Taylor has enjoyed her time at the extension so far and is excited to offer more programs in the new year, she said. Another program she is working on will bring chicken eggs into classrooms and allow students to view the eggs in an incubator and see the hatching process.

Taylor says these programs help expose kids to new experiences, “4-H helps kids learn and reinforce life skills and experiences that they might not gain in the classroom. It helps open doors and shows kids different career paths and interests that they may want to explore.”

“I am excited to be here. I hope the public will come by the office, call and see what we have going on. Anyone, please feel free to stop by, we are completely open to the public.”

For more information about Greene County 4-H contact Carly Taylor at 747-5831 or by email at cstaylo6@ncsu.edu.

