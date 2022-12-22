Cops on the Roof reaches goal

An effort led by the Winterville Police Department to collect bicycles for Toys for Tots surpassed its goal of 200 bikes.

Officers from Winterville, Greenville and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office joined forces and stayed atop the roof of the Greenville Boulevard Walmart until their donation goal was met.

The drive began at 8 a.m. on Dec. 9 and later that evening Winterville police posted online that a total of 203 bikes and two carts of toys were donated.

“Thank you to the Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Probation/Parole for all your support today,” The department said in a social medial post. “Also, thank you again to our community for helping us reach our goal!”