ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Chloé Pre-Fall 2023

Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy