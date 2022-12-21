ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Arctic forecast puts Texas power grid on high alert

By Asher Price, Nicole Cobler
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjfyO_0jrIibV600

Frigid temperatures forecast to strike Thursday are again prompting concerns about the stability of the state’s power grid, which could face its biggest test since new winterization standards took effect after the deadly 2021 freeze .

What’s happening: An arctic blast is set to sweep through the U.S. this week, arriving in Texas early Thursday.

  • At night, temperatures in Austin are expected to dip below freezing before plunging into the teens. Temps will start to warm by Christmas Day.
  • Meanwhile, lows in the Panhandle are expected to approach single digits in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Why it matters: ERCOT — which operates the power grid covering most of Texas — and state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott , have expressed confidence in the grid's ability to withstand increased demand.

Flashback: Mass power outages during a winter storm in February 2021 led to hundreds of deaths and property damage totaling nearly $200 billion, according to an official after-action report .

What they're saying: Pablo Vegas, ERCOT’s new president and CEO, told the board of directors Tuesday morning the grid is prepared to handle the frigid temperatures.

  • The grid operator is forecasting demand for power to reach its peak of 70,000 megawatts Friday morning.
  • “With all the available resources performing as planned, we have forecasted to have nearly 90,000 megawatts of capacity online for this weekend's event,” Vegas added.

Of note: Temperatures will be warmer than in February 2021, there won't be as much wintry precipitation and the cold snap is not expected to last as long, according to ERCOT’s lead meteorologist Chris Coleman.

  • "I'm not too concerned about it from a grid point of view," Thomas Overbye , director of the Smart Grid Center at Texas A&M, tells Axios.
  • "A lot of electric work has been done on the grid since Uri to winterize it — and the temperatures are going to be higher and the load isn't going to be as high, so we won't have as many generator failures occurring."

The bottom line: Texans should still prepare for freezing temperatures by signing up for emergency alerts, keeping cellphones charged and protecting pipes.

Dig deeper: What Texas can do to fix its power grid

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Texas power grid faces another test

Frigid temperatures forecast to strike Thursday are again prompting concerns about the stability of the state’s power grid, which could face its biggest test since new winterization standards took effect after the deadly 2021 freeze. What’s happening: An arctic blast is set to sweep through the U.S. this week,...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Charlotte

Climate change: Winters warming in Texas

Despite a record-breaking, catastrophic February storm not two years ago, Austin's winters are actually warming.State of play: This December has been weirdly balmy.Last week saw a record high of 82 degrees set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. And Camp Mabry tied a record high for a minimum temperature of 69. Driving the news: The average winter temperatures in Austin are 4°F warmer today than in the 1970s, per nonprofit research and journalism organization Climate Central.Why it matters: Winter warming might be good news for people who hate the cold, but it's bad news for our environment.Higher winter temperatures can extend pressures...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Warming winters in Texas

Despite a record-breaking, catastrophic February storm not two years ago, Austin's winters are actually warming. State of play: This December has been weirdly balmy. Last week saw a record high of 82 degrees set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. And Camp Mabry tied a record high for a minimum temperature of 69.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

COVID-19, flu and RSV cases rise in Austin area

Texas hospitals — already vulnerable from the COVID-19 pandemic — are again being inundated as the flu and other respiratory diseases spike across the state.Driving the news: The number of patients visiting Travis County clinics for influenza-like symptoms surged in October. It's the earliest the flu season has started since at least 2018.Flu season normally doesn't ramp up until December and peaks around January or February.Why it matters: It's the country's worst flu outbreak in more than a decade, leaving nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity and underscoring how pandemic precautions may have left...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

These Texas donors are going big for Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock

With national eyes on Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, we took a look at the Austinites who have given big this election cycle to the campaigns of Republican nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.Why it matters: Yes, Democrats will control the Senate regardless of who wins, but holding the extra seat would cut the power of individual senators — like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — and help Democrats control the flow of committee business.Plus: Adding a Senate seat in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff would give Democrats more investigative resources and — crucially — nearly unilateral...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Charlotte

Texas Rangers podcast examines history of Texas

A new Texas Monthly podcast examines the history of the Rangers, the storied Texas police force whose image has been burnished in countless Hollywood renderings.Why it matters: Against the backdrop of a national conversation about policing and myth-making, "White Hats" — named for their traditional headwear — explores current questions about how Texans teach their own history.Next year, the Rangers, created by Stephen F. Austin's group of original Anglo settlers as they fought Indigenous people, celebrate their 200th anniversary. Even as they built a reputation as a heroic crime-fighting force, the Rangers hunted down escaped enslaved people, battled to secede...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy