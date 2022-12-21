Cheetahs arrive at the Austin Zoo

Two cheetahs have found a new home in Austin.

The big picture: The Cheetah Animal Management Program, which works to ensure the long-term survival of the species through managed propagation, approached the Austin Zoo earlier this year about taking the two female cats.

Why it matters: The Austin Zoo is a non-breeding facility but will provide care and housing for the cheetahs until space becomes available at a zoo with a breeding program.

In the future, the Austin Zoo may take in older cheetahs who are past the age of safe breeding, executive director Patti Clark tells Axios.

Details: Daya is 6 years old and Amina is 7 years old, and they arrived from the Metro Richmond Zoo.

The pair will reside in the zoo's former Bengal tiger habitat.

The white Bengal tiger now resides in a habitat in the upper zoo, said Clark.

Of note: Cheetahs live roughly 17 years in captivity.

If you go: From Nov. 1-Jan. 31, winter zoo hours run from 9:30am-4pm Monday through Friday and 9:30am-5pm on weekends.

The zoo closes early on Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.

