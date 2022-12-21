ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Cheetahs arrive at the Austin Zoo

By Nicole Cobler
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHiGx_0jrIiODl00

Two cheetahs have found a new home in Austin.

The big picture: The Cheetah Animal Management Program, which works to ensure the long-term survival of the species through managed propagation, approached the Austin Zoo earlier this year about taking the two female cats.

Why it matters: The Austin Zoo is a non-breeding facility but will provide care and housing for the cheetahs until space becomes available at a zoo with a breeding program.

  • In the future, the Austin Zoo may take in older cheetahs who are past the age of safe breeding, executive director Patti Clark tells Axios.

Details: Daya is 6 years old and Amina is 7 years old, and they arrived from the Metro Richmond Zoo.

  • The pair will reside in the zoo's former Bengal tiger habitat.
  • The white Bengal tiger now resides in a habitat in the upper zoo, said Clark.

Of note: Cheetahs live roughly 17 years in captivity.

If you go: From Nov. 1-Jan. 31, winter zoo hours run from 9:30am-4pm Monday through Friday and 9:30am-5pm on weekends.

  • The zoo closes early on Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Warming winters in Texas

Despite a record-breaking, catastrophic February storm not two years ago, Austin's winters are actually warming. State of play: This December has been weirdly balmy. Last week saw a record high of 82 degrees set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. And Camp Mabry tied a record high for a minimum temperature of 69.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Things to do in Austin this weekend, Dec. 16-18

It's shaping up to be a nice weekend, with highs in the 50s. We've got you covered with weekend plans:. 🍺 Hit a holiday market at Lustre Pearl South, featuring face painting, a bounce house, live music and holiday drinks. 🕎 Celebrate Hanukkah, which begins Sunday at sundown, at...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

The Austin airport saw a record-breaking year for travel

Reproduced from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the history of the airport, all but one record-breaking day for departures were reported in 2022, per TSA data provided to Axios.Why it matters: The figures underscore Austin's growth and the rest of the country's desire to travel again.Formula 1, Austin City Limits, NASCAR, Dell Match Play and South by Southwest brought an influx of out-of-towners, who helped break the departing records as they left Austin. They even stopped traffic.By the numbers: The top two days for departures were during Formula 1 this year and 2021. 43,177 passengers flew out of AUS...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Climate change: Winters warming in Texas

Despite a record-breaking, catastrophic February storm not two years ago, Austin's winters are actually warming.State of play: This December has been weirdly balmy.Last week saw a record high of 82 degrees set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. And Camp Mabry tied a record high for a minimum temperature of 69. Driving the news: The average winter temperatures in Austin are 4°F warmer today than in the 1970s, per nonprofit research and journalism organization Climate Central.Why it matters: Winter warming might be good news for people who hate the cold, but it's bad news for our environment.Higher winter temperatures can extend pressures...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Expansion of Austin airport could cost as much as $6.5 billion

The leaders of the city-run Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are trying to make the travel experience, from the moment you step out of your Uber to the moment you step on your plane, as wonderful a journey as navigating an airport can be. By the numbers: AUS, as the airport's re-branders...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Extreme heat shutters beloved Girl Scouts summer camp

A beloved day camp at Zilker Cabin is shuttering because of Austin's increasingly hot summers.Driving the news: Girl Scouts of Central Texas leaders told parents they would not host their day camp at Zilker Cabin next summer due to extreme heat coupled with the loss of access to swimming facilities following the pandemic.The city-owned cabin, which is not air-conditioned, has been used by the Girl Scouts of Central Texas for 80 years.More than 15,000 Girl Scouts have attended the day camp at Zilker Cabin in the camp's 50 years.Why it matters: The cherished spot is the latest victim of a...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin's favorite tamales

With the holidays fast approaching, we asked Axios Austin readers for tamale recommendations, and they didn't disappoint.The big picture: You guys really like steamed masa.Polly F. observed that "your best bet is the grandmama of someone you are pals with or your co-worker."She also waxed nostalgic about the time she bought tamales from a young woman, out of an ice chest at a gas station."I hung out at the Valero for several evenings hoping she would make a return visit, but no luck. My advice is: if you buy from a street vendor, eat one as soon as you are...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin's CoCollect loans museum-quality art to members

A new Austin firm loans museum-quality art to customers trying to quickly decorate home and office spaces with unique pieces.Why it matters: The firm's emergence is a ripple effect of the tide of young professionals now coming to shore in Austin with newfound money and real estate.What they're saying: CoCollect founder Keli Hogsett told Axios it's time-consuming to acquire fine art, leading many homeowners to hastily purchase prints from big box stores or Etsy to fill walls in a new space. There's a place for prints, Hogsett said, but "it's not necessarily supporting the art system.""Our mission is to get...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Ridgetop Elementary teacher running 50 miles for fundraiser

A first grade teacher at Ridgetop Elementary will run 50 miles around the Central Austin school today as part of an effort to raise money to purchase a book vending machine. The big picture: It will be Luis Reséndiz's third time making the 50-mile haul, and he hopes to do it in under eight hours.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Austin, including Eugene Sepulveda

Austin's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're excited to round out the year with a list of individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape the city.Methodology: Axios Local teams across the country selected up to 10 power players in their cities by using their own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. We heard from dozens of readers who gave us their thoughts. Some of you suggested Elon Musk, Willie Nelson, Matthew McConaughey and Joe Rogan.But, but, but: We...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Kirk Watson narrowly defeats Celia Israel in Austin mayoral race

Kirk Watson defeated state Rep. Celia Israel by fewer than 900 votes among 113,000 votes cast in the runoff for Austin mayor.The big picture: Unofficial election night tallies show that Israel managed to top fellow Democrat Watson in Travis County — where most Austin voters live — by just 17 votes, but Austin voters in Williamson County powered the former mayor's return to City Hall.Why it matters: As Austin's next mayor, Watson must decide how best to lead a city grappling with affordability issues, a housing crisis, and questions surrounding how to handle homelessness.In other words, Austin is a very...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin neighborhoods with great Christmas lights

Get in, folks. We're going twinkle-watching.Why it matters: On these long, cold nights when you have to figure out something to do with your visiting in-laws — or how to keep the kids entertained — Christmas lights make for cheap and jolly entertainment.We love driving and gawking at the stupendous setups.So fill up a travel flask of "eggnog," turn the dial to your favorite holiday tunes and cruise through these delightfully decorated neighborhoods for some free holiday cheer.Yes, we suppose you're allowed to pull over here and there and stretch your legs.Old West AustinLots of classy displays. If you're looking...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

6 New Year's Eve events in Austin to ring in 2023

Whether you're looking for a low-key evening or a chance to end 2022 with a bang, there are plenty of ways to spend New Year's Eve in Austin.We've rounded up plans for every kind of Austinite:🎸 For the old-school local: Celebrate at The Paramount Theatre during Bob Schneider's New Year's Eve party with guests Primo the Alien and Big Skinny. Tickets start at $35, show begins at 9pm.🎆 For the whole family: Auditorium Shores is home to the city of Austin's official New Year's Eve celebration. Free admission from 6pm to midnight.💃 For the dancing queen: Put on your cocktail...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

As Austin's new mayor, Watson sure to shape City Hall politics

With the dust settled on Austin's big municipal elections, we decided to take a look at winners and losers. Driving the news: Kirk Watson, who squeaked back into office by dominating precincts west of Mopac, could have a governing coalition right from the get-go.Alison Alter and Leslie Pool of Northwest and North Austin, and newly elected City Council member Ryan Alter (a former Watson aide) in South Austin are likely to collaborate with the new mayor.Watson could also draw support on some matters from members as politically diverse as Mackenzie Kelly of Northwest Austin and José Velásquez, who will represent...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin renters can't afford a starter home

Data: Point2Homes; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsAustin renters earned 43% of the income they would need to afford a starter home in October, according to an analysis by real estate website Point2Homes.Researchers considered "starter homes" properties valued in the lower one-third of all available homes for sale.Why it matters: Higher mortgage rates and housing costs are keeping homeownership out of reach from many first-time buyers.By the numbers: Renters in Austin earned a household income of $55,640 on average, while the income needed to cover a mortgage was $129,268, per the analysis.In September, a typical Austin "starter home" cost $454,836, the study found,...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

A 3,500-home subdivision is sprouting up in Texas Hill Country

Construction is set to begin next year on a 3,500-home subdivision on a ranch fronting Lake Travis, the latest batch of homes to blanket Austin's western flank.Why it matters: Suburban sprawl continues virtually unabated in the environmentally sensitive Hill Country.What they're saying: The Areté Collective — developers of the planned Thomas Ranch subdivision — say their project will feature "sustainability as a foundational pillar.""While the last generation was about what you build, this generation is focused on what you preserve," Rebecca Buchan, CEO of Areté Collective, said.Details: The homes, for rent and sale, will be built on the 2,200-acre ranch...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin's housing market cools but challenges remain

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling in Central Texas, but home prices are climbing in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: People who were priced out during the pandemic may have more options now, but they will likely have to compromise on features, location and mortgage payments.The big picture: The demand for houses...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Austin mayor's race gets chippy in runoff election

Tuesday finally marks the end of Austin's 2022 election cycle, as voters head to the polls to decide runoff elections between mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson — and three City Council races. Why it matters: Elections like these test how much politics becomes personal. Context: Israel and...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

COVID-19, flu and RSV cases rise in Austin area

Texas hospitals — already vulnerable from the COVID-19 pandemic — are again being inundated as the flu and other respiratory diseases spike across the state. Driving the news: The number of patients visiting Travis County clinics for influenza-like symptoms surged in October. It's the earliest the flu season has started since at least 2018.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin's best Egyptian-barbecue fusion

On a recent rainy night I grabbed dinner with friends at KG BBQ, the mouth-watering, newly opened fusion brainchild of Egyptian emigre Kareem El-Ghayesh.El-Ghayesh told me he moved to Austin in 2016 to learn the ways of the city's great pitmasters, putting in time at Lamberts, Interstellar, Kerlin and Valentina's before striking out on his own.The scene: The food trailer is stationed at Oddwood Brewing, a pizzeria-brewpub with at least a half-dozen shaded, outdoor picnic tables and plenty of cozy indoor seating. Just a taste: We tried the grilled chicken kebab, marinated in sumac, garlic, thyme and honey —...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy