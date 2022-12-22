ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olivier Giroud responds to claim he blanked Australia’s Jason Cummings at World Cup

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2iKZ_0jrIb1BM00

Olivier Giroud has responded to a claim that he blanked Australia’s Jason Cummings and his request for a shirt swap by pretending not to speak English.

France beat Australia 4-1 in their opening encounter, with Giroud scoring twice in the victory.

Socceroos midfielder Cummings, who grew up in Scotland and switched allegiances to his mother’s country of birth earlier this year, came on as a substitute in the game.

Afterwards Cummings revealed that he first tried to swap shirts with France superstar Kylian Mbappe, but he was rejected by France’s kit manager at the dressing room door.

“After the France game I actually tried to get Mbappe – forget Giroud, I went for the top boy Mbappe – and he told me to meet him in the changing rooms,” Cummings told Australia’s Channel 10. “So I went to the changing room and the kit man was there and I gave him my top, and 10 minutes later he came out with my jersey and says: ‘Nah, absolutely not, (Mbappe) doesn’t want to swap’.”

He then saw Giroud and claims he asked to swap shirts with the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker instead, but says he was ignored. “When I was walking back to my changing room, I’ve seen Giroud, as handsome as ever, and I asked him, ‘Giroud, please man, can I get your shirt, man? I’m a big fan, can I get your shirt?’. And he just walked past me, pretended he never spoke English! And he’s been in the Premier League for 10 years! He just walked right past me.”

On Thursday Giroud - who had not posted on social media since being substituted in the first half of the World Cup final - tweeted a picture showing he did have an Australian shirt, but it was not from Cummings. Instead he had swapped with another Socceroos player, Jackson Irvine, and it appeared the veteran Frenchman was jokingly taunting Cummings with the evidence.

“Hi @jacksonirvine_ ,” Giroud tweeted. “How is my English mate?,” along with several laughing emojis and a heart between the two nations’ flags.

In the end, Cummings had to settle for the shirt of Barcelona defender Jules Koundé.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
ClutchPoints

France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Yardbarker

Four Uruguayan players including Edinson Cavani could be facing a ‘six month ban’

FIFA is reportedly considering placing a six-month ban on four Uruguayan stars for their actions after they were eliminated from the World Cup. Uruguay’s final game saw them defeat Ghana 2-0, but that result was insufficient for them to advance to the knockout rounds because South Korea defeated Portugal to take the second qualifying spot on goals scored.
brytfmonline.com

Capello calls Cristiano Ronaldo ‘arrogant’: ‘He hasn’t found any club to believe in’ – CR7 Diary

Fabio Capello, the former Italian coach, spoke about the position of Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the national team who agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United in November, before the start of the World Cup. For the European Champion CR7 introduced the mode to become a free soccer player now. “Ronaldo looked for this. It’s a shame. As a player, he couldn’t be questioned, but he was conceited. He offered himself up and no team found faith in him. He started to be a bit of a problem for any team,” he stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper. across the Alps. The 76-year-old former coach also issued his opinion on the possibility of Jose Mourinho being able to lead Roma and the Portuguese national team at the same time.
The Independent

Julen Lopetegui lands dramatic win at Everton in first Wolves game in charge

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui marked his Premier League debut with a dramatic late 2-1 victory at Goodison Park which ramped up the pressure on Everton boss Frank Lampard.A match low on quality appeared to be drifting towards a draw which would have been little use to either struggling side only for substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri to score on the counter-attack in the fifth minute of added time.The Frenchman scored late on in the midweek Carabao Cup win over League Two Gillingham but his close-range finish to clinch Wolves’ first away win since their visit here in March could prove far...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy