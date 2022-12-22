Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins
“First half, we gave up a couple explosive plays,” Rasul Douglas said. “The second half, OG came in, cursed us out bad and just like, ‘We’ve got to play better.’ I thought the second half, we played better.”
Broncos’ Randy Gregory seen throwing punch at Rams lineman after embarrassing loss
Just when you think this Denver Broncos season has hit rock bottom, they keep on digging. After Denver was plastered 51-14 by a Rams team without Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory got into it with Los Angeles offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, seen on video throwing a punch at the guard in the postgame handshakes. In a video of the incident, Gregory is seen arguing with Aboushi, before he gets in his face and appears to throw a punch at his head. Aboushi immediately retaliates and hits back at Gregory, before teammates step in and intervene....
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
Packers defensive cordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' speed at receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
Packers Dolphins Football
A Packers fan wearing a Grinch mask watches from the stands ahead of Green Bay's 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
How the home to the Fiesta Bowl puts a spin on the classic grass field
Football players who will descend on Arizona's State Farm Stadium for the annual Fiesta Bowl and Super Bowl will get the chance to play on newly grown sod thanks to technology only in use by a few stadiums across the country.
Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Elgton Jenkins Signs Contract Extension with Packers
Elgton Jenkins signed a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Friday.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0