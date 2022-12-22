Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update

Just when you think this Denver Broncos season has hit rock bottom, they keep on digging. After Denver was plastered 51-14 by a Rams team without Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory got into it with Los Angeles offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, seen on video throwing a punch at the guard in the postgame handshakes. In a video of the incident, Gregory is seen arguing with Aboushi, before he gets in his face and appears to throw a punch at his head. Aboushi immediately retaliates and hits back at Gregory, before teammates step in and intervene....

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO