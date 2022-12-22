ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

FSHA is 11-0; Poly, La Salle Unbeaten in League

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Flintridge Sacred Heart varsity girls’ water polo team remained unbeaten after defeating host Mayfield Senior, 21-1, in a nonleague game at Occidental College last Friday. The Tologs are off to their best start in school history...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Stop Increasing Sanitation Rates

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. I have lived in Glendale for 51 years and am shocked at the proposed rate increase for our sanitation services for single family residences. Unless “a majority of Glendale homeowners” protest, Glendale’s solid waste rates will almost quadruple...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Children Flock to See Santa at the Americana

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Americana at Brand has become a local hot spot for those looking to purchase gifts in Glendale, where individuals and families alike can embrace the holiday cheer. A Christmastime favorite among the children who line up to sit on Santa Claus’ lap is visiting the outdoor mall’s festive Santa’s House.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Lutheran Church Launches Holiday Clothing Drive

First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Lutheran Church in the Foothills is accepting donations of gently worn clothing to help those in need during the colder winter months. Coats and sweaters are especially appreciated this time of year. Items can be dropped off...
outlooknewspapers.com

Hanukkah Shines With Message of Hope, Peace

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lasting for eight nights, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, commences this Sunday evening, Dec. 18. The Talmud describes Hanukkah as a holiday of “praise and thanksgiving” in commemoration of the miraculous overthrow of the Syrian Greeks, the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, and the single cruse of oil that lasted eight days.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy