First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lasting for eight nights, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, commences this Sunday evening, Dec. 18. The Talmud describes Hanukkah as a holiday of “praise and thanksgiving” in commemoration of the miraculous overthrow of the Syrian Greeks, the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, and the single cruse of oil that lasted eight days.

