A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO