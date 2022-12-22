ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
BURBANK, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach Police Department re-organizes non-sworn officer jobs

A new plan is in place for non-sworn Redondo Beach Police Department employees. The RBPD will take five existing, “civilian” positions and convert them to four new ones, to create more opportunity for advancement, and to aid in recruitment and retention. The city council approved the change last...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood motel catches on fire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

SCV Sheriff Makes Several Arrests In Retail Theft Operation

Ed. Note: The above information was provided to KHTS by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station made several arrests in a retail theft operation, stopping thieves in the act. Several deputies with SCV Sheriff worked with retail outlets to conduct a retail theft operation by monitoring businesses ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspected Porch Pirate Fights With Deputies Near Jake’s Way Before Being Detained

A suspected porch pirate fought with deputies near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country late this morning before being detained. At around noon today, first responders received reports of a porch pirate on Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country near Jake’s Way, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Basically, the suspect matched ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan

PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Saturday evening in Hawthorne. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue to assist the Hawthorne Police Department with a shooting death investigation that was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim’s name...
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in Torrance mall smash-and-grab burglary

Two suspects were captured during a smash-and-grab burglary at a Torrance shopping mall on Tuesday. Torrance Police responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center on reports of several masked suspects armed with hammers allegedly seen burglarizing a jewelry store. When officers arrived at the scene, the two male suspects attempted to flee, but bystanders and […]
TORRANCE, CA
AOL Corp

Driver on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana; suspect still at large

A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one injured in Watts

LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA

