outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting
A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m....
Man Shot by Deputies in Gardena Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff.
Tenants Arrested For Possibly Stealing Over $10,000 In Items From Rental
A pair of tenants were arrested in Santa Clarita Wednesday after being accused of stealing over $10,000 in items from a rental they lived in. At around 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a pair of tenants in Santa Clarita who were charged with felony grand theft after they ...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach Police Department re-organizes non-sworn officer jobs
A new plan is in place for non-sworn Redondo Beach Police Department employees. The RBPD will take five existing, “civilian” positions and convert them to four new ones, to create more opportunity for advancement, and to aid in recruitment and retention. The city council approved the change last...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
SCV Sheriff Makes Several Arrests In Retail Theft Operation
Ed. Note: The above information was provided to KHTS by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station made several arrests in a retail theft operation, stopping thieves in the act. Several deputies with SCV Sheriff worked with retail outlets to conduct a retail theft operation by monitoring businesses ...
Workers at Papa John's in Lynwood go on strike for better security, higher pay
A group of workers at a Papa John's in Lynwood spent Christmas Eve on strike calling for better security and higher pay.
Suspected Porch Pirate Fights With Deputies Near Jake’s Way Before Being Detained
A suspected porch pirate fought with deputies near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country late this morning before being detained. At around noon today, first responders received reports of a porch pirate on Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country near Jake’s Way, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Basically, the suspect matched ...
2urbangirls.com
Mother sues LA County over fatal shooting of son by deputies
COMPTON – The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son’s actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez...
U.S. Marines detain smash-n-grab suspects in a Torrance fashion center
A team of criminals who tried to rob a jewelry store in the Del Amo Fashion Center Wednesday night didn’t count on some United States Marines being on the scene.
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Lacey's Attorneys Challenge BLM Protesters Bid for Second Desposition
Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former LA County DA Jackie Lacey at the Laceys' Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county's former top prosecutor, Lacey's lawyers argue in new court papers.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
Driver fatally strikes community activist, flees scene in South Los Angeles
A community activist and foster mother is dead after a hit-and run in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Saturday evening in Hawthorne. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue to assist the Hawthorne Police Department with a shooting death investigation that was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim’s name...
2urbangirls.com
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2 arrested in Torrance mall smash-and-grab burglary
Two suspects were captured during a smash-and-grab burglary at a Torrance shopping mall on Tuesday. Torrance Police responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center on reports of several masked suspects armed with hammers allegedly seen burglarizing a jewelry store. When officers arrived at the scene, the two male suspects attempted to flee, but bystanders and […]
AOL Corp
Driver on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana; suspect still at large
A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Watts
LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
